“Would also be a crazy decision from West Brom” – Middlesbrough loan talks expected to advance: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough have been linked with a loan move for West Bromwich Albion midfielder Alex Mowatt.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who have reported that Boro’s talks over a deal are expected to advance this week.

But would he be a good signing for the Championship club? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Marcus Ally

This would be a very smart piece of business for Boro, but it would also be a crazy decision from West Brom to allow Mowatt to leave to a direct rival in the Championship.

Boro are very capable under Wilder, but are well behind the eight ball in terms of their summer transfer business, letting them off the hook after Marcus Tavernier’s departure would be a strange move from the Baggies, with Mowatt still a player who can play a key role in the promotion push at The Hawthorns.

Boro need mobile players to play alongside Jonny Howson in their midfield trio, and Mowatt definitely embodies that, and has experience of recently finishing in the top six with Barnsley.

It would be a great signing, weakening the squad depth of a direct rival simultaneously.

Declan Harte

Given the loss of Marcus Tavernier, an extra option in midfield is needed at Middlesbrough.

Mowatt could be a solid short-term solution if he does arrive on loan.

The 27-year-old has performed well in the Championship in the past even if he hasn’t been quite able to settle in properly at the Hawthorns.

He was a key player for Barnsley on their rise to the play-offs and he is a very consistent performer.

The midfielder could fill in the gaps in the side left by Tavernier quite nicely.

This would strengthen Chris Wilder’s options and could prove to be a smart move from the club, if he can hit the same heights as he reached with the Tykes.

Quiz: Can you name which club Middlesbrough signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Steve Vickers Spennymoor United Birmingham City Tranmere Rovers Sunderland

Ned Holmes

This would be some signing from a Boro perspective but I can’t understand West Brom letting him go.

Alex Mowatt is a top Championship player in my eyes so for Albion to sanction a loan move to a direct promotion rival would be a crazy idea.

He’s a hard-working, all-action midfielder capable of creating moments of magic and contributing in the final third.

I understand that the Baggies have recruited well this summer in the likes of John Swift and Okay Yokuslu but I don’t feel like either can provide exactly what Mowatt can.

He may not be first choice anymore but keeping him around as depth seems the smart choice surely.

As for Boro, they’ve lost Marcus Tavernier and bringing the former Barnsley captain to bolster their options in midfield would be a masterstroke for me.