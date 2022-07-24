“Would add squad depth” – Stoke City in talks with 28-year-old free agent: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City have opened talks with free agent central defender Alfie Mawson, it has emerged.

As per Football Insider, Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill is after another centre-back before the transfer window closes.

Mawson is clearly an option, with the 28-year-old being a free agent following his release from Fulham at the end of June.

With the above in mind, here, some of our writers at FLW offer their verdict on Mawson’s potential move to the Bet 365 Stadium.

Billy Mulley

I do not really think there is a need to bring in another centre-back at Stoke City, with the Potters already possessing strong and varied options in that position.

That is not at all saying that Alfie Mawson would not be able to thrive at the Bet 365 Stadium, instead it is more of a belief that there would be better options for the experienced defender.

A talented centre-back, who possesses all the required defensive attributes and is an excellent ball carrier, Mawson could once again succeed in the second tier.

His injury record will bring up some concerns, however, a fully fit Afie Mawson would be a wonderful addition at Championship level, but for me, there are better options for the defender, where game time would be more certain.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a decent signing.

Mawson’s career has stalled in recent years, with the move to Fulham not really working out at all, which is a shame as he was a very promising player before that.

However, he’s still only 28, so Mawson should still have plenty to offer and picking him up on a free transfer means that it’s a low-risk move for the Potters.

O’Neill has a decent range of options in defence but you could argue they’re one short, so Mawson would add squad depth and if the boss can get him playing to his best he would become an important asset in the years to come.

We know Stoke aren’t in a position to be splashing the case, so this is the sort of deal they need to be targeting.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

You do question whether or not this is a signing that Stoke City need to make.

In Souttar, Wilmot, Flint, Jagielka, and Clarke, the Potters options are plentiful in terms of central defenders.

Perhaps with playing three central defenders, O’Neill wants two men for every position, in which case, a free signing like Mawson is not the worst option as a sixth man.

That is providing it is on a deal that makes good financial sense for the club, given Mawson’s injury record.