“Worth the punt” – Seven-figure price tag emerges in Burnley and Swansea City agreement: The verdict

Burnley will secure the permanent signing of Michael Obafemi for £3.5 million should they go on and secure promotion from the Championship.

Absolutely flying at the second tier summit, the Clarets currently possess a 15-point advantage over Middlesbrough in third, whilst they are also 11 points clear of Sheffield United in second.

As per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, Obafemi is set to join the Lancashire club permanently in the summer, whilst it is the same situation for Jordan Beyer.

Obafemi has featured twice from the bench since arriving from Swansea City on an initial loan in January and will be striving for more opportunities as Burnley chase down an early promotion.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on Obafemi and assessed the £3.5 million permanent deal that will come to fruition should Burnley go on and win promotion…

Billy Mulley

Vincent Kompany is quite evidently a fan of the pacey striker having enquired about him during the summer and finally getting his man during January.

Looking at the future, with one foot in the Premier League, the 22-year-old still has an incredibly high ceiling and is being eased into life under the stewardship of the former Manchester City defender.

Possessing electric pace, intelligent movement and good technical ability, the Ireland international, at just £3.5 million, seems like an absolute steal.

He is going to have to be patient for opportunities but he has the ability to thrive when those chances eventually come about.

Obafemi provides Kompany with a different kind of striking option and he will cause chaos for defences who will look to press high against Burnley, and subsequently, his impact might be more noticeable next season in the Premier League.

Alfie Burns

It’s worth the risk given Burnley’s inevitable promotion to the Premier League.

Obviously at this stage we are judging Obafemi’s fit at Burnley on a very small sample size, yet we know the forward’s a talent.

At only £3.5m, it’s not like he’s going to be breaking the bank for Burnley, particularly with Premier League money on the horizon again.

Obafemi has attributes that will suit the Premier League and there’s time on his side to adapt to the level further down the line.

There’s plenty to prove all the same, but it’s very much worth the punt given the luxurious position that Burnley are in.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I am a bit torn on this one.

Having also been linked with him back in the summer, Michael Obafemi is clearly a player Burnley and Kompany have identified as someone they want, so to follow through on a permanent deal after an initial loan makes sense in that regard.

The fee is not too steep either given the riches the Clarets are set to inherit with Premier League promotion.

However, I do have my doubts on whether Obafemi is good enough to score goals regularly in the Premier League.

Sure, he’s still relatively young and can improve, however, even last season at Swansea he didn’t score consistently across the campaign, instead enjoying a real purple patch in the second half of the season.

As I said, there’s potential there for him to improve, but if you’re a club looking to stay up in the top flight, you need goals and I’m not sure Obafemi can guarantee that.