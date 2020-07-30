‘Worth serious consideration’ – West Brom plot defender swoop: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom and Crystal Palace are among a host of sides interested in signing Strasbourg defender Mohamed Sikaman this summer, according to Ed Aarons of the Guardian.

Sikaman is a defender who can operate as a right-back or centre-half, and featured 19 times for Strasbourg in Ligue 1 this season.

The 20-year-old is highly regarded in France, and according to Aarons, West Brom, Palace, AS Monaco and AC Milan are tracking the young defender, who is expected to cost around £14m.

With Albion recently losing right-back Nathan Ferguson to Palace on a free transfer, Slaven Bilic may want to strengthen his options at right-back this summer, as his side prepare for a Premier League return.

Here, the FLW team discuss this potential arrival at the Hawthorns…

George Dagless

Could be worth a look.

It’s quite a bit of money for a 20-year-old but he is being linked with a host of big clubs and there is real potential there.

It seems as though West Brom want to add another defender and I think it makes sense to look at a young player.

They’ve got some experienced options in the middle of defence already so why not add an up and coming centre-half to help complement their squad.

The Albion want to bring the average age down of the squad so I think this one is worth serious consideration.

Jacob Potter

He’d be a solid addition to the West Brom team.

The Baggies certainly need defensive reinforcements ahead of their return to the Premier League, and I think Simaken would provide them with much-needed strength in depth.

Having previously been linked with the likes of Spurs, Everton and Southampton, he’s clearly a player that has a bright future ahead of him.

Therefore, it would be somewhat of a coup if West Brom were able to win the race to land his signature ahead of the summer transfer window.

He’d be a certain starter for the Baggies if he signed, and that could tilt any potential deal for the defender into their favour.

Ned Holmes

I really like this from a West Brom perspective.

They were excellent last season and deserving of their promotion to the Premier League but it’s important they look to bolster their squad in the upcoming window.

Adding more depth at centre-back makes a lot of sense and Simaken looks a bright prospect.

If things go well, the 20-year-old could partner Semi Ajayi at the heart of the Baggies defence for some time, while his performances in Ligue 1 suggest he should be ready for the English top flight.

Moves like this are always a risk but with experienced heads like Ahmed Hegazi and Kyle Bartley also at the club, he should have time to settle.