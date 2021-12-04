‘Worth pursuing’ – West Brom scouting Sheffield Wednesday player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom are facing a vital period ahead of the January transfer window where they need to identify the right targets to bring into the Hawthorns to help their promotion bid.

One area that the Baggies have to focus on as a priority in the winter window is the forward area. West Brom have lacked enough cutting edge in the final third at times and that has seen them throw away vital extra points and allowed Fulham and Bournemouth to pull away from them in the race for promotion.

Football League World believes that West Brom are amongst the sides that have scouted Windass with a view to potentially making a move for him in January.

Windass has now returned to action for the Owls recently having missed most of the start of the season through injury.

So, with West Brom scouting Windass ahead of January, we asked some of our FLW writers whether they feel he would be the right signing for them to make…

Marcus Ally

Josh Windass is not the man to solve all of West Brom’s attacking problems but that does not mean he would not be a good signing. The 27-year-old offers something that the Baggies do not have at present and could get more out of the current crop of frontmen.

Attacking reinforcements will be the standout priority for Valerien Ismael in January and a specialist number nine to come in and make an impact in the second half of the campaign. Windass does not fit that bill but he could go some way to fixing the chance creation issues that are prominent at The Hawthorns.

I like the sound of this one, there is room for manoeuvre at Sheffield Wednesday and if Windass can prove his fitness before the turn of the year then the Baggies should act swiftly.

1 of 30 What club does Ben Foster play for now? Bournemouth West Ham Watford Southampton

Toby Wilding

This may be a decent signing for West Brom to make looking at it.

The Baggies certainly need a spark going forward in attack if they are to keep pace with the top two in the automatic promotion race, having struggled to really break down opposing defences in recent weeks.

Windass was certainly effective in doing that in a Sheffield Wednesday team on its way down from the Championship last season, so he could potentially make an even bigger impression in a West Brom side chasing promotion this time around.

Having already signed one player former Sheffield Wednesday player – Adam Reach – in the summer, West Brom should know all about Windass, and that connection could give them an advantage in any transfer battle here, so this one could be well worth pursuing for the Baggies.

Jordan Rushworth

This might not be the most exciting potential signing for West Brom supporters, but the more you think about it the more it seems that Josh Windass could be an excellent signing for the Baggies to make in the January transfer window.

Windass has proven that he has come back to fitness now over the last few weeks for Sheffield Wednesday and he is far too good to be operating at League One level. The attacker would be a perfect option for a number of sides in the Championship who need a player capable of adding around ten more goals to the side.

West Brom have been struggling to score goals at times in crucial moments in matches and it is impacting their promotion push. Windass is the sort of player that could add an extra threat for them and the ability to finish off some chances in the final third.

Sheffield Wednesday would be reluctant to lose a player of his quality in January, but the chance to move to a top-end Championship club might be too difficult for him to turn down at this stage.