“Worth more than that” – Carlton Palmer addresses transfer interest in Sheffield Wednesday star

Sheffield Wednesday will be eager to get the new League One season underway, with Darren Moore’s side set to battle for automatic promotion.

The Owls, who were edged out in the semi-finals of the play-offs to eventual winners Sunderland, will be hoping that they exit the summer transfer window in stronger shape than they started, to give Moore the best possible chance of succeeding.

One interesting development from the early stages of this transfer window is the immediate future of Josh Windass, with the Yorkshire club rejecting a £1 million bid from Argentinian outfit Atletico Talleres.

Pundit and former Sheffield Wednesday player Carlton Palmer shared his thoughts on the interest coming from South America and the bid itself, telling FLW: “He loves playing for the club. He loves living in Sheffield, he recently signed his contract in the hope that they would get promotion, and they didn’t do.

“It’s an interesting one. A million pounds is a good offer for Josh but I think Josh is worth more than that, in all honesty.”

The verdict

It is no surprise that the Owls have rebuffed the initial offer, with Windass’s current ability and contract situation justifying a higher bid than what was offered.

A player with ability beyond the league he is in, last season proved to be a campaign where his progress was hindered by injury, subsequently, he was restricted to just nine league games.

It is unlikely that the interest will stop at the Argentinian club’s first bid, with it being likely that teams in the Championship could start to consider the 28-year-old as an option.

If the Owls are able to keep hold of some of their more integral players like Windass, then they will have all the belief that they can succeed at their second bite of the cherry.