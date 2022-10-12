“Worth keeping him around” – Preston North End fan pundit delivers verdict over future of 28-year-old at Deepdale

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston have had a dilemma this campaign when it comes to sorting out their strikers and getting goals in their team.

They’ve had four main options upfront this year and prior to the weekend’s game against Norwich, it had resulted in the ball very rarely hitting the back of the net. Emil Riis now has three goals in two games but he is the only man in the team to have scored more than one.

Troy Parrott finally broke his duck in the Championship but now faces time out on the sidelines and Ched Evans has managed only two efforts in two seasons and appears to have fallen down the pecking order now too. Aside from these options, there is the curious case of Sean Maguire.

The Republic of Ireland man has been in and out of the team over the last two campaigns due to injuries and loss of form. He hasn’t hit the back of the net very often but his performances in creating chances and drawing goals out of his teammates has meant he has played fairly regularly – and there is a debate to be had over whether he should play.

In fact, it’s the emergence of Maguire in the side that has brought goals out of Riis. He started the clashes against West Brom and Norwich and whilst he scored in neither, he helped Riis to bag three. With his contract up in the summer then but the striker playing a fairly big part in the team again, there is a debate to be had over whether he should be offered a new deal.

Now, Football League World’s Preston North End fan pundit Sam Weeden has revealed he would have seen him leave Deepdale in the summer – but now can’t rule out the 28-year-old being given a new deal.

Speaking about the striker then, he said: “I did tend to always position my views in the corner of Sean Maguire should be sold by Preston and I was surprised to see him kept on in the summer window.

“Having said that, the games he’s come in like West Brom at home he looked a real handful and Norwich away, obviously both wins and he did really well there. I think the fact he’s played well and also Troy Parrott’s injury extent, could be a torn hamstring and a few months out injured, it’s definitely worth keeping him around to see what happens.

“Whether he gets a new contract who knows but I think it’s one that he’s certainly given him the opportunity to play until the end of the season and be involved in the squad. Obviously, if he keeps playing at the standard he has in the last two games, I don’t think we can rule out giving him a new contract.”

The Verdict

Preston North End can’t really afford to get rid of strikers as things stand, although they would like to refresh and rejuvenate their forward line.

They can’t afford to hold onto players like Ched Evans, who eat up a wage and a spot but offer little in terms of goal threat or contribution to the first-team. At the same time though, with Emil Riis the only real goalscorer and Troy Parrott only on loan, they need more recruits there to offer depth before they can sell players on.

In terms of whether Sean Maguire should be offered a new deal or not, Sam is probably right in terms of not ruling it out yet. Considering the way he has been playing currently, he is still offering plenty to the side, even if he isn’t getting on the scoresheet himself yet.

Maguire is probably the third-string striker as things stand but if he keeps up this excellent form, his value will increase again and they’ll need to keep him on. Whether a new contract is offered then largely depends on his consistency of performance and whether anybody else is added in the winter window that would come above him in the pecking order.