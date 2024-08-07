This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are reportedly keen on acquiring SC Freiburg centre-back Bruno Ogbus, although they face competition from Nottingham Forest and AC Milan for the defender.

His potential has caught the eye of clubs across Europe, with AC Milan having a ‘low digit’ offer in the millions turned down for the player. However, Dennis Bayer of Sky Sports Germany was the first to the news that they face competition for his services.

He has so far played nine games for their second team, SC Freiburg II, in the 3. Liga. Whilst most of his appearances have come at youth level in their U-19 team and in the A-Junioren-Bundesliga.

Freiburg II were relegated in 20th place from the 3. Liga, which is the lowest level of professional football in Germany, meaning they have been demoted to the Fussball Regionalliga. However, Ogbus started just six of the nine games he was involved in, accruing two yellow cards in those games.

The latest interest is from the two English sides, who are said to be monitoring his development, despite the fact that Freiburg are intent on retaining his services. Leeds and Forest are eyeing a move for the youngster this summer, as since confirmed by Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

It has been stated that Freiburg’s plan for Ogbus is to integrate him into Julian Schuster's first-team, and also that they hope that the promise of Bundesliga football will keep him at the club.

Bruno Ogbus' career stats per Transfermarkt Team Appearances SC Freiburg U-19 14 SC Freiburg II 9 Switzerland U-17 3 Switzerland U-18 5 Switzerland U-19 8

The Leeds United view of Bruno Ogbus

His game time in recent seasons has come for the U-19 side and their B team, with SC Freiburg II competing last season in Germany's third tier. That may call into question how ready he is for first-team football in the Championship - England's second tier.

FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith is hopeful that the Whites sign centre-back cover and believes the young defender ticks plenty of boxes in terms of what sort of profile Leeds would be looking for this summer.

He said: "It's hard to know with any in depth detail what Leeds would be getting with Ogbus but the fact Nottingham Forest - a Premier League team, and AC Milan - a European giant have both been scouting this teenage centre-back with no senior appearances does tell you a lot about him.

"From what we can see, he looks like he has a very athletic frame to him and he looks more than comfortable with the ball at his feet when playing out from the back.

"Even if it is reserve football, that's two big ticks for the scouting team when looking to see if he would be a good signing for the future.

"Obviously, with our centre-back situation as it is, we do probably need a young back up for Joe Rodon on the right side of the centre-half pairing.

"Given that the only other options are left-sided or U-21 players, someone coming in as a project signing to cover that gap like Ogbus does make a lot of sense to us.

"How much he would cost remains to be seen, and would then obviously show whether it would be a worthwhile deal or not - but AC Milan having a £1 million bid rejected shows you the ballpark of what teams are looking at.

"But there is definitely a bright talent worth keeping an eye on here."

Leeds United's centre-back options in 2024/25

As Smith alludes to, Leeds have just one right-footed centre-back in their first-team, and it's possible that they are keen to keep Ethan Ampadu in midfield, as opposed to looking to him to fill in for Rodon at right-sided centre-back.

Pascal Struijk is left-footed but could cover on the right in a crisis, whilst Max Wöber is very much wedded to the left side or at left-back. It may not be the most pressing area of the squad to address during the final weeks of the window, but that is certainly something to consider.

James Debayo impressed in pre-season and Diogo Monteiro is yet to make a first-team appearance. The pair are perhaps seen as less ready in development-terms compared to Ogbus, which perhaps explains Leeds' interest.