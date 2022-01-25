‘Worth doing if the finances are right’ – Newcastle, Middlesbrough transfer touted: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Newcastle United midfielder Jeff Hendrick has is a Middlesbrough target, according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

Chris Wilder has already added two Premier League players to his squad this month and it seems he’s keen to make Hendrick the third.

But would he be a good signing for Boro? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Declan Harte

Jeff Hendrick has struggled to break into the Newcastle side with any consistency ever since his move from Burnley.

Hendrick hasn’t started a single Premier League game all season, and has only made three appearances from the bench.

But, the Irish midfielder could be a shrewd addition to Chris Wilder’s side.

Hendrick has plenty of experience in the top flight and at international level, can pick out a pass and can even pop up with the odd goal. These traits would all make for a boost to Middlesbrough’s midfield.

Hendrick will be out to prove himself too, to show that he’s still got it after some difficult seasons.

Ben Wignall

Hendrick did a good job for Burnley for a number of years but for the most part he’s looked slightly out of his depth as a Newcastle player.

A drop into the Championship though should suit the Republic of Ireland international no end though and it’s more his level by far.

There would be a question about his match fitness though considering he has played just three times for the Magpies this season, but Hendrick has always been a willing runner and had lots of energy.

That will suit a system like Chris Wilder’s and as a box-to-box midfielder in the second tier, Hendrick could find his mojo once again.

It’s a deal that’s worth doing if the finances are right but hopefully it wouldn’t push the likes of Martin Payero down the pecking order because he was a big investment in the same position in the summer.

Toby Wilding

This does look like it could be a smart piece of business for Middlesbrough if they can get it done.

James Lea Siliki’s future at ‘Boro does seem rather up in the air at the minute, having struggled to settle since joining from Rennes, meaning Chris Wilder’s side could benefit from additions in the centre of midfield to help fill that void.

Hendrick is one who could obviously do that, and having played plenty of matches in both the Premier League and Championship throughout his career, he would know just what is needed to make an impact at the Riverside, while his experience could help a number of the club’s younger players.

Given players will likely have to be moved on from Newcastle this month, and the fact that this would not be a big move for Hendrick from a geographical perspective, it does seem to be one that could be feasible for all involved.

As a result, you feel this may be one that is worth pursuing for those in charge at the Riverside Stadium.