Middlesbrough are facing a big decision on the future of captain Jonny Howson this summer.

Howson joined Boro from Norwich City in July 2017, and he has gone on to make over 300 appearances for the club.

The midfielder played a key role as Boro reached the Championship play-offs last season, and he has remained a regular this campaign, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 30 appearances in all competitions so far.

Howson is out of contract at the Riverside Stadium in the summer, and the 35-year-old revealed that he is hoping to extend his stay at the club, while he insisted that he has no plans to retire.

"It’s not my decision ultimately, but I would love to carry on," Howson told The Northern Echo.

"If there is something there [a contract offer from Boro], then great. I’ve spoke about a fair few different reasons that I’ve got that are priorities and motivation for me. That’s not changed.

"I still feel good and if they want me here then great; if not, I guess I’ll have to look for a new club. But, for the time being, that’s not something I worry about.

"We’ve still got a lot to play for this season and that is honestly my only focus. As has been the case in previous seasons, it will take care of itself at the right time."

Boro currently sit 12th in the table, four points from the play-off places, and they are back in action when they host Bristol City on Saturday.

Middlesbrough fan pundit on Jonny Howson's future

FLW's Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt says that Howson should be given a new contract, but she believes he should be a squad player rather than a regular starter next season.

"I think Howson is worth another year," Dana said.

"He always seems to resurrect in performance whenever I feel like he's maybe losing his legs a little bit.

"He's got a very crafty knack of being able to bounce back and perform quite decently consistently whenever there's a few questions over him declining a bit.

"I think he's a dependable option, he's got that experience, but crucially, he's still got the quality as well.

"I think often fans can look at the experience and ignore the very noticeable, rapid decline of a footballer.

"With Howson, I don't think he's been great of late, but his season as a whole has been fine, and I think we could probably get a little bit more out of him.

"I would like to see him be more of a squad player than a regular starter, but I'm pretty confident that if Howson is called upon, this season and beyond, he can be a dependable option for us."

Jonny Howson deserves new Middlesbrough contract

It is difficult to disagree with Dana that Boro should offer Howson a new deal.

Howson has remained a consistent performer for Boro this season, and despite being 35 years of age, he has stayed fit for much of the campaign.

It would be a huge surprise if Boro were to allow a player of Howson's importance to depart, and with Hayden Hackney looking likely to move on in the summer amid increasing Premier League interest, losing the duo would significantly weaken Carrick's midfield options.

Dana is right that Howson should be more of a squad player next season if he remains at the club, but the midfielder is crucial for Boro both on and off the pitch, and he must be given an extension.