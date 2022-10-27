“Worth a roll of the dice” – Birmingham City targeting transfer for Nottingham Forest outcast: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are interested in sealing a reunion with Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor, Football League World understands.

The 32-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements at the City Ground in January with Keinan Davis and Sam Surridge both arriving during the winter transfer window to strengthen Steve Cooper’s squad.

With this, he was shipped out on loan to St Andrew’s, recording five goals and one assist in 14 league appearances as he played a big part in keeping the Midlands outfit afloat in the Championship.

Despite losing Taylor and Onel Hernandez in the summer though, with both returning to their respective parent clubs, John Eustace opted against strengthening his front line during the summer.

But the club are seemingly keen to address this position in January, though they won’t be the only side in the race to secure his services with the forward also attracting interest from Luton Town, Millwall and sides in the MLS.

Would it be wise for Eustace’s side to reunite with their former loanee? We asked three of our writers at FLW for their verdicts.

Carla Devine

This is a move that would make sense given Taylor is yet to make an appearance this season.

Although his loan spell at St Andrew’s last season wasn’t a particularly long one, he did well scoring five goals in 14 appearances and that suggests he could settle in rather well again especially as he already knows his surroundings.

Birmingham aren’t having a bad season but could probably do with some reinforcements and additions this summer so Lyle Taylor would look like a good fit for the side.

Taylor is a proven player at Championship level and we know he has talent as well as the ability to add to the squad in terms of experience both on and off the pitch.

With that in mind, I can’t see this being a bad move for either party.

George Dagless

Birmingham are one of the lowest goalscorers in the league as a team so far this year in the Sky Bet Championship, and that means they’re in the bottom half of the table.

I think if they could add a few more goals they are not far away from becoming a top-half team, but that is easier said than done as scoring goals is the hardest part in football.

Taylor knows how to do that at this level, comes at cut price and already knows the club having had a decent enough spell there in the past.

I think it’s a move that would make sense in many respects.

Adam Jones

Considering they don’t have a huge number of options up top, they could do much worse than pursue a fresh agreement.

Already becoming accustomed to life in the Midlands, it wouldn’t take Taylor long to settle in and his record of five goals in 14 league appearances during his loan spell at St Andrew’s isn’t shabby at all.

Lukas Jutkiewicz has been a great servant to the club but you have to wonder how much of an asset he is for the second-tier side these days – and there’s a huge amount of pressure on Scott Hogan to continue firing.

A couple of injuries could be detrimental to their attacking threat, so there’s definitely room for improvement in the forward department and this is where someone like Taylor could come in and be a valuable first-teamer once again.

However, it does feel as though they would benefit from another type of forward who has pace to burn, offering a real alternative to the likes of Hogan and Deeney.