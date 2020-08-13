‘Worth a real look’ – West Brom join Leeds in the mix to sign 26-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom are among several clubs looking to snap up a deal for free-agent winger Ryan Fraser with the 26-year-old being released from Bournemouth this summer, as per 90Min.

The Scotland international has been a fundamental player in the Cherries’ stint in the Premier League, and is now being courted by several clubs including West Brom, Leeds and Fulham.

S0, would the Hawthorns be a good home for Fraser? Would he be a good signing for Bilic’s side?

The team here at FLW have their say…..

Alfie Burns

This all comes down to which of West Brom’s loanees return.

Matheus Pereira should still get done, whilst Callum Robinson and Grady Diangana should also be two players West Brom want to link up with.

If that pair return, I’d be overlooking a deal to sign Fraser as he won’t be needed.

Bilic has great midfield options and creativity certainly wasn’t a problem in the Championship.

More pressing areas of Bilic’s squad need looking at (like centre forward).

Of course, it is tough to overlook a freebie of Fraser’s quality, but West Brom need to be savvy.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true? Have a go now!

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

George Dagless

Worth a real look.

He was excellent the season before last and still had a decent year in 19/20, even if things did not go to plan for the Cherries.

He is a Premier League player in terms of quality but I do think he has lost his chance of getting a move to one of the real big boys.

Even so, West Brom is a big club looking to get back amongst the mid-table gaggle in the Premier League and such a signing would help them.

I think it could be a good deal for all involved this summer window and I would expect him to do well for the Baggies next season.

Jacob Potter

You can understand their thinking here.

West Brom need players that have experience of performing to a high standard in the Premier League, and Fraser certainly fits that description.

He offers pace in wide areas of the pitch, and would be more than capable of forcing his way into the West Brom starting XI ahead of the new season.

On a free as well, it’s a deal that makes perfect sense, with the Baggies not looking to throw money around as much as Fulham did in their last spell in the top-flight.

This would be a smart signing by Slaven Bilic’s men.