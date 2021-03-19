‘Worth a punt’ – Nigel Pearson eyeing Bristol City reunion with ex-Premier League player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City are reportedly running the rule over free agent defender Danny Simpson.

The experienced right-back has been without a club since he left Huddersfield Town at the end of last season but, according to Gregor MacGregor from the Bristol Post, the Robins are now assessing the right-back and may offer him a short-term deal.

It seems Sheffield Wednesday are no longer competing for his signature either, with Darren Moore revealing today they’ve opted against offering him a contract.

So would it be a good signing? And are the Robins a more appealing club for him to join than Wednesday?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

The fact that Wednesday are now out of the race says to me that Bristol City are in the driving seat.

A big factor behind that could well be Nigel Pearson too.

Pearson and Simpson crossed paths before at Leicester City, with the Foxes having plenty of success around that time.

Bristol City’s options at right-back could be about to alter drastically in the summer, so I don’t see any issue with taking a look at Simpson.

He did well with Huddersfield Town last season over a short-term period and can certainly offer a lot at this level.

Worth a punt over a nine-game burst.

19 facts you may not know about Ashton Gate – But are they true?

1 of 19 1. It is situated in Bs4 True False

George Dagless

I think so.

It gives Bristol City a little bit more depth and he’s an experienced player at the higher levels of the game that’s going to cost very little, so I think it’s worth a shot for sure.

Nigel Pearson and he have that Leicester City connection so that could pay off and I think it is a better move for than him than Wednesday with all due respect to the Owls.

Wednesday have got a lot of troubles at the moment and it could be a pretty hectic summer if they go down so I think Simpson is wise to head to a far more stable project at Ashton Gate at the moment.

Jacob Potter

I think he’d be better suited to a move to Ashton Gate.

He’s a player that has experience of playing at the very top whilst with Leicester City, and he’d be an excellent addition to their team.

Simpson has worked with Nigel Pearson before whilst at the King Power Stadium as well, so you have to trust his judgement with this potential deal.

Sheffield Wednesday look as though they’re going to be relegated into the third-tier this season, and there is not a chance that Simpson will be looking to drop into League One just yet.

He’s good enough to feature regularly in the Championship, and I think it would be a smart signing by the Robins if they can get this deal done.