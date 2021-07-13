Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Worth a punt’, ‘Finally’ – Many West Brom fans react as midfielder transfer finalised

Published

4 mins ago

on

West Bromwich Albion have swooped to secure the service of Quevin Moises Castro after he impressed the Baggies over the course of a trial period. 

The midfielder has previously been on the books at Chelsea, but has been on the lookout for a new club ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Now, West Brom have confirmed his arrival on the back of a successful trial period. Castro has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal at the Hawthorns, with the Baggies having the option to extend that into a third season should everything go according to plan.

The 19-year-old is described as an ‘energetic and powerful’ midfield player, with West Brom supporters hoping that the club have got their hands on a gem.

Many fans are keen to point out how Castro could well develop under new boss, Valerien Ismael, who made a habit of blooding youth when needed at Barnsley.

For others, just seeing the club look after the future is another positive step.

We dive into the reaction here..


