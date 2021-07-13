‘Worth a punt’, ‘Finally’ – Many West Brom fans react as midfielder transfer finalised

West Bromwich Albion have swooped to secure the service of Quevin Moises Castro after he impressed the Baggies over the course of a trial period.

The midfielder has previously been on the books at Chelsea, but has been on the lookout for a new club ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Now, West Brom have confirmed his arrival on the back of a successful trial period. Castro has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal at the Hawthorns, with the Baggies having the option to extend that into a third season should everything go according to plan.

The 19-year-old is described as an ‘energetic and powerful’ midfield player, with West Brom supporters hoping that the club have got their hands on a gem.

Many fans are keen to point out how Castro could well develop under new boss, Valerien Ismael, who made a habit of blooding youth when needed at Barnsley.

For others, just seeing the club look after the future is another positive step.

We dive into the reaction here..

Former Sporting Lisbon Academy player, trials at Ipswich, & the Arsenal & Chelsea last season + non-league football. Apparently talented, just requires the right break/s. He will be 20 in mid-August. Given that he's on a 2 + 1 year contract with us, our coaches saw something — Conrad Chircop (@conradchircop) July 13, 2021

I'm hearing a lot about youngsters coming out of Albion and especially from Val. I really hope our approach is finally changing and not just lip service as has been the case in the past. The approach will take longer to reap reward but will definitely put us in a better position. — Raman Sailopal (@RamanSailopal) July 13, 2021

Was on trial at Ipswich and they didn't take him, worth a punt if Ismael can develop him. — AdKido44 (@AdKido44) July 13, 2021

Ismael about to turn him into a 7 balondoor winner — Nathan😼 (@WbaNathan__) July 13, 2021

Finally taking care of the youth academy — Tyrell (@tyrellb04) July 13, 2021

Next Renato Sanches — Keitho Boing Boing (@KeithSu51736990) July 13, 2021

Love it — UTFA🧨 (@wbacentral) July 13, 2021