‘Worth a punt’ – Derby County plotting transfer move for 25-year-old: The verdict

Derby County are plotting a move for Aleksandar Boljevic, according to reports from Belgian outlet footnews.be. via the Derbyshire Telegraph.

The 25-year-old winger is being lined up as a way to bolster Wayne Rooney’s attacking line as they look to kick on in the second half of the season.

Boljevic has been limited to just six appearances for Standard Liege so far this term, alerting the Rams and Sheffield Wednesday to his services.

But would a move for the Montenegro international be a good move for Wayne Rooney’s side?

Jacob Potter He could be worth the punt. Boljevic has previously been on the books with Dutch giants PSV, and even though he didn’t feature much for them, it shows that he was highly-rated at the time. He’s since been featuring for Standard Liege, and it’ll be interesting to see whether Derby can tempt him with a move to the Championship this month. Depth in wide areas could be ideal for the Rams as well, especially when Boljevic is 25-years-old. Wayne Rooney is currently managing a relatively young group of players, so it would make sense for the club to target more experienced players before the January transfer window closes. I like the sound of this potential deal.

Jake Sanders This feels like a classic situation where a club signs a player, they hardly feature, and are surplus to requirements and then sold within the next six months. Whilst Derby are going to need to add to their squad in January to bolster their chances of avoiding relegation, signing relatively unknown and unproven players isn’t the way forward for Wayne Rooney’s team. Boljevic appears to have a decent goalscoring record for a winger, but this is one Derby should be looking to avoid. George Dagless Time would have to tell here. The winger has played for the likes of Standard Liege in his career but I think you’re looking at a move that represents a bit of a punt in all seriousness. It’s hard to really see exactly how this one might go at the moment but Wayne Rooney will feel as though he knows a good player when he sees one and might think it’s a punt worth taking. The jury will be out for a while I’d imagine, but it was with Colin Kazim-Richards and look how well he has done.