‘Worth a look’ – Stoke City register interest in signing defender: The verdict

Stoke City are reportedly leading the race to sign former Sheffield Wednesday defender Morgan Fox according to TEAMtalk.

Fox is a free-agent after his contract expired with the Owls at the end of this year’s league campaign, and it appears as though he’s a player in demand heading towards the 2020/21 season.

TEAMtalk have reported that the likes of Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Barnsley and Coventry City are also interested in signing the left-back.

But Michael O’Neill’s Stoke side are believed to be the frontrunners to land his signature in the summer, as they look to strengthen their squad.

The Potters finished 15th in the Championship table after a late run of positive results, which included a 4-1 thrashing of promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest on the final day of the season.

But would Fox be a good signing for Stoke City in the summer?

We discuss….

George Harbey:

A no-brainer.

Fox is a solid, established player at Championship level and he was impressive for Wednesday for the large part of 2019/20.

He isn’t the greatest at going forward and attacking, but he’s a traditional left-back who is excellent at defending, and I think that he’d definitely add strength to the Potters’ back-line.

Stoke are definitely in need of a left-back, that’s for sure. James McClean isn’t a defender, that’s obvious, and whilst I think Josh Tymon has great potential, I think he needs quality in depth following Stephen Ward’s departure.

To land him on a free transfer would be a coup.

George Dagless:

I think he is worth a look.

He’s on a free and has good Championship experience so that alone makes him an attractive proposition.

He had his best season to date for Sheffield Wednesday in 19/20 and if he can keep that form up for Stoke next year then he would absolutely be a good signing for them.

It’s a big question, though, and he’ll have to show he can maintain that level but, on a free, it’s probably worth a roll of the dice.

Ned Holmes:

I really like this signing for the Potters.

Fox was one of Wednesday’s most consistent players in the 2019/20 campaign and showed that he has the quality to thrive at Championship level.

O’Neill will want to add to his squad to build on the progress they’ve made since his arrival last year and I think adding the reliable defender is a good move.

Left-back is certainly a position that Stoke will be looking to strengthen, with Bruno Martins Indi regularly used there even though he’s a central defender.

With Fox a free agent, this shouldn’t be a move that breaks the bank and that’s a real positive in the current landscape.