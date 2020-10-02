‘Worth a go’ – QPR set sights on signing in-demand midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR have entered the race to sign midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes according to a recent report from Football Insider.

Doyle-Hayes is currently a free-agent, having left Aston Villa in the summer, after failing to break into their first-team on a consistent basis.

The 21-year-old has also spent time on loan with both Cambridge United and Cheltenham Town, but seemingly didn’t do enough to warrant a new deal with the Premier League club.

It had previously been reported by Football Insider that the likes of Portsmouth and Hull City were interested in signing the midfielder, although, Stoke City and Hibernian have now entered the race to land Doyle-Hayes’ signature.

QPR are currently sat 11th in the Championship table, and Mark Warburton is clearly keen to add depth to his midfield options this term.

But would Doyle-Hayes be a good addition to Mark Warburton’s squad this season?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns:

I’ve been impressed with what I’ve seen from Doyle-Hayes in the lower leagues.

He’s a gifted player and, in many ways, he was unfortunate that things didn’t work out for him at Aston Villa. Their promotion was really untimely for his Villa Park career.

The youngster has dusted himself down well, though. The 21-year-old impressed with Cheltenham last season and looks ready to make the step up into League One or the Championship.

Whether he’s quite ready for QPR, I’m not too sure. However, Warburton has an eye for a player and Doyle-Hayes has plenty of room to grow.

I don’t think it’d be a bad signing at all in the long-term.

Sam Rourke:

On a free transfer it’s worth a go.

Doyle-Hayes enjoyed a fruitful stint at Cheltenham Town last season, helping them reach the League Two Play-Off semi-finals, chipping in with seven assists.

At just 21, the central midfielder has plenty of room to mature and develop as a player, and he’s shown enough last season to suggest he could be worth a go on a free for QPR.

There are no guarantees he’d get straight into the QPR’s midfield with the club possessing a number of options there at present, but if he bided his time, he could be afforded an opportunity to impress in west London.

With funds tight across the board at the present, a deal like these could represent good value on a player who could develop and become a more-rounded player.

Do these celebrities support QPR, Luton, Charlton or Watford? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 Geri Halliwell Watford Charlton QPR Luton

George Harbey:

This could be a decent signing for QPR.

I do think they need to bolster their midfield options, as it’s an area of the pitch where I think they are somewhat light.

Doyle-Hayes was unlucky not to have been given more of a chance at Villa, but he really impressed me on loan at Cheltenham Town in League Two last term.

He is a creative midfielder who looks to get on the ball and pick out a killer pass, and I think he’s a young player who would be a positive addition for the R’s.

It would be unfair to put pressure on him and want him to create the goals and assists Ebere Eze produced last term, but he’s a good player with potential and it would be worth a punt for QPR.