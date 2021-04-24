‘Worth a go’ – Crystal Palace man emerges as potential Nottingham Forest target: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are one of a number of Championship clubs eyeing a move for Wayne Hennessey, who is out of contract at Crytal Palace at the end of the season.

Sources have exclusively informed Football League World that the Welshman is on the Reds’ radar, though they aren’t the only ones as Middlesbrough and Preston North End are also keen.

So, would he be a good signing for Forest? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

George Dagless

I think he could be a decent option as a back-up goalkeeper.

He’s probably not good enough to come in and beat Brice Samba to the number 1 spot, at least not initially, but he is an experienced stopper that has played at the top level and at international level so there is plenty that he could bring to the table.

He’d be arriving on a free, too, and that certainly seems to make this deal more of a worthwhile punt, especially when you consider the financial climate we all find ourselves in.

I think he’s someone that could offer Forest at least something and, again on a free, is worth a go.

George Harbey

I wouldn’t be surprised at this one.

I think Brice Samba is an excellent goalkeeper who has proven to be an outstanding signing for Forest since he joined from Caen last summer.

He is a good shot-stopper and his distribution is excellent, but I do worry that he is a slightly erratic character.

Normally, when a manager looks to rebuild his squad, he looks to bring his own goalkeeper in, and Hughton will be aware of Hennessey as he’s played a number of times in the Premier League.

He would provide real leadership at the back and would be a shrewd addition.

Jordan Rushworth

Hennessey is a goalkeeper with a lot of experience and you could imagine he would have a positive influence around the dressing room at Nottingham Forest.

The 34-year-old would provide a lot of quality competition in the keeping department and would be able to potentially push Brice Samba for his place in the starting line-up more than others have done. That is important to keep the keeper on his toes.

Chris Hughton has often liked to have an experienced keeper as back-up to his main choice in goal at his previous clubs, this is perhaps in his mind at the moment that he wants to have again at the City Ground for next term.

The keeper though is at the sort of age where he will be wanting to play as often as possible, so it will be interesting to see whether he would be willing to come to Forest and perhaps be considered as the number two initially.