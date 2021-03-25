‘Worth a gamble’, ‘Oh no’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to recent image of rumoured transfer target

Ravel Morrison is training with Sheffield Wednesday, with the midfielder confirming the news on a recent social post.

Ravel Morrison training at a team who wears Elev8… pic.twitter.com/jRfxvrJJFa — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) March 25, 2021

Morrison has been a free-agent since his spell with ADO Den Haag reached a conclusion after he agreed to mutually terminate his contract with the Dutch club back in January.

The midfielder has previously played in the Championship, having featured for QPR, Birmingham City and Middlesbrough at this level.

Sheffield Wednesday are struggling to stay afloat in the second-tier, with Darren Moore’s side sat 23rd in the Championship table, and six points adrift of safety heading into their final nine matches of this year’s campaign.

It remains to be seen as to whether a formal agreement between both parties has been reached as of yet though.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to react to the news that Morrison has been pictured training with the Owls.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…

He stays somewhat fit he’s running league 1 https://t.co/Rcen1kN39L — Jack 🦉 (@jack73robbo) March 25, 2021

Please get away from my football club https://t.co/Abo2hLzBWa — LW🦉 (@liamward_6) March 25, 2021

Worth a gamble, if anyone can get him to commit and enjoy his football will benefit, loose cannon mind 😉 — Jamie Maltman 💙 (@JamieMaltman11) March 25, 2021

Embarrassed to be seen training with us???? — Rich Kershaw (@richk13) March 25, 2021

Easily the spot of the day 😂 — Dr Marc O Duffy (@Duffy1867) March 25, 2021

Noooooooo — owl (@owlwawaw) March 25, 2021