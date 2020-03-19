‘Worst timing possible’ – Situation at Oxford United as football suspension continues: Six Pointer

The football season has been suspended for almost a week now and the signs suggest the restart is further away than initially predicted.

With all matches postponed until at least April 4 there remains a huge amount of uncertainty for clubs and the respective competitions.

Training has been disrupted and contract negotiations have been muddied, while potential promotions and relegations have been thrown into doubt.

Here, we look at how Oxford United in particular will be effected.

How were Oxford performing?

Karl Robinson’s side were one of the form sides in the Championship prior to the suspension of football having won their last five matches in a row.

The run has brought them to within two points of the automatic promotion places and to third position, but with Rotherham faltering much of their momentum has been lost.

For Robinson and his side they will view this as the worst timing possible.

How will fans feel?

This situation is by no means ideal for anyone, but fans have perhaps been hit the hardest.

Attending and watching matches is a large part of a supporters routine and with Oxford on the brink of their first promotion to the second tier since they were relegated in 1999, this could have scuppered a golden opportunity.

Of course, safety is the most important part of this decision but for fans of the Us this could not have come at a worse time.

How is training affected?

The training ground at Oxford has been shut as a result of the suspension and players have been told to stay in the country.

While this sounds draconian, players will have very strict guidelines on what to eat and how to train during the shutdown and provided they stick to them, they should be able to keep up their usual levels.

None of this is ideal, but in these circumstances stopping training is the only option.

What impact will this have on the club’s finances?

Last week the club’s finance director announced that the shutdown will cost the club around £100,000 for every postponed match, which is a real issue.

However, the club’s chairman Sumrith Thanakarnjanasuth has reassured the club and fans that the board will continue to provide financial support while the suspension of the season continues.

This is of course good news for the club, while a £50m EFL relief package should also help ease the burden throughout the football pyramid.

How does it effect the club’s contract situation?

According to TransferMarkt, Oxford have nine players out of contract in the summer including captain John Mousinho.

With it still unknown whether the season will be completed and when football will recommence, this could result in a number of issues.

If the season runs into the summer and players are out of contract it remains to be seen whether they will be granted short extension or just leave altogether.

Can Oxford recover?

While this is by no means ideal for the club, they have earned their position at the top of the table and should be able to recover, regardless of how this plays out.

Oxford have a young hungry squad and while they have some players on loan, Robinson will be confident that they can re-find their best form when football returns.