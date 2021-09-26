‘Worst player on the pitch’ – These Birmingham fans were not impressed with one man in Preston stalemate

It was a frustrating afternoon for Birmingham City on Saturday, as they played out a goalless draw with Preston North End.

The Blues were the side who would go closest to getting on the scoresheet during the clash at St Andrew’s, with Troy Deeney hitting the post, while Jeremie Bela would see an effort cleared off the line.

In the end though, neither side was able to make a breakthrough, forcing both to settle for a point on the day.

Although that result ends Birmingham’s run of back to back defeats, it does mean they are now winless in their last three games, leaving 12th in the Championship table.

Given the early season promise, that does seem to be causing frustration for some Birmingham fans, and one player who came in for some scrutiny after that stalemate with Preston, was Bela himself.

With the 28-year-old once again employed in a left-wing back position, it seems some fans are no longer convinced that that is the best position for Bela, after what many felt was a below par performance against Preston.

Here, we take a look at what some Birmingham supporters had to say about Bela, as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

#bcfc hate to be negative towards LB but his subs today were questionable. Bela is not a WB and looked scared to take players on today. Need to go back to 4-4-2 and get the balls in the box — RichBCFC1875 (@RBcfc1875) September 25, 2021

Very uninspiring half with both teams nullifying each other. Bela’s having a shocker, defensively and offensively. I’d take him off, put Chong at LWB and bring on Mcgree at no.10. Definitely only 1 goal in it but let’s just hope it’s for us in the second half 🙏 #bcfc — Joyz & Sorrows (@joyzandsorrows) September 25, 2021

Shocking half. Bela just jogging. The formation is gappy. Atmosphere is dog shit. Expectations dashed. 100%. #BCFC — 𝞙 𝙇 𝓒 (@KLocoBCFC) September 25, 2021

Strange half. Bela having one of those days. Ref dodgy. Without Juke nobody seems to be able to hold the ball up. #bcfc — Lee Hinton (@LeeAHinton95) September 25, 2021

Bela very poor. Drop to 4 4 2 and get Graham on for a run out#bcfc — PC 🏐🌍 (@PC1875) September 25, 2021

Bela being sussed out was only a matter of time. Bloke is a winger, you might get away with it at LWB for a few games but once teams realise he can’t defend that well and has a lack of height, they’ll target it. #bcfc — Adam Hennessey (@9_Hendo) September 25, 2021

Would like to see Bela put a cross in first time instead of taking 18 touches and slowing things right down. #BCFC — Big Dave (@dave20581783) September 25, 2021

Bela was by far the worst player on the pitch — Jake (@Jake83339517) September 25, 2021