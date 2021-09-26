Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Worst player on the pitch’ – These Birmingham fans were not impressed with one man in Preston stalemate

Published

8 mins ago

on

It was a frustrating afternoon for Birmingham City on Saturday, as they played out a goalless draw with Preston North End.

The Blues were the side who would go closest to getting on the scoresheet during the clash at St Andrew’s, with Troy Deeney hitting the post, while Jeremie Bela would see an effort cleared off the line.

In the end though, neither side was able to make a breakthrough, forcing both to settle for a point on the day.

Although that result ends Birmingham’s run of back to back defeats, it does mean they are now winless in their last three games, leaving 12th in the Championship table.

Given the early season promise, that does seem to be causing frustration for some Birmingham fans, and one player who came in for some scrutiny after that stalemate with Preston, was Bela himself.

With the 28-year-old once again employed in a left-wing back position, it seems some fans are no longer convinced that that is the best position for Bela, after what many felt was a below par performance against Preston.

Here, we take a look at what some Birmingham supporters had to say about Bela, as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.


