Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Worst player on the pitch’ – Many Derby fans vent frustrations at one man after Nottingham Forest defeat

Published

1 hour ago

on

Derby County lost their first league game in six as they were beaten by rivals Nottingham Forest 2-1 at the City Ground on Saturday. 

It was a tight game that was separated by two clinical moment from Forest as they took their chances whilst Derby squandered their opportunities.

Derby caused Forest plenty of problems in the first half as their dominance meant Cooper switched from a three at the back to a four to reduce The Rams’ path through midfield.

Tom Lawrence had the best chance in the first half as he played a one-two with Colin Kazim-Richards before shooting wide.

It was 0-0 at halftime but Forest looked the better side and took the lead three minutes into the second half thanks to a Lewis Grabban goal after poking a loose ball home in the six yard box.

Forest continued to dominate with Brennan Johnson causing plenty of problems down Derby’s left hand side prompting Rooney to make a number of changes, including Ravel Morrison who struggled to get into the game.

Forest then doubled their lead after a quick break away, an incisive cross from Phillip Zinckernagel before Johnson stroked the ball home.

Derby got back into the game late on through a Tom Lawrence penalty before tempers became flared at the end of the game after a rash Ravel Morrison tackle.

This left Derby fans frustrated with Morrison’s contribution to the game, as they took to Twitter to debate the red card, and all round performance, from the former Manchester United and West Ham player.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Worst player on the pitch’ – Many Derby fans vent frustrations at one man after Nottingham Forest defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: