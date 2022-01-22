‘Worst player on the pitch’ – Many Derby fans vent frustrations at one man after Nottingham Forest defeat

Derby County lost their first league game in six as they were beaten by rivals Nottingham Forest 2-1 at the City Ground on Saturday.

It was a tight game that was separated by two clinical moment from Forest as they took their chances whilst Derby squandered their opportunities.

Derby caused Forest plenty of problems in the first half as their dominance meant Cooper switched from a three at the back to a four to reduce The Rams’ path through midfield.

Tom Lawrence had the best chance in the first half as he played a one-two with Colin Kazim-Richards before shooting wide.

It was 0-0 at halftime but Forest looked the better side and took the lead three minutes into the second half thanks to a Lewis Grabban goal after poking a loose ball home in the six yard box.

Forest continued to dominate with Brennan Johnson causing plenty of problems down Derby’s left hand side prompting Rooney to make a number of changes, including Ravel Morrison who struggled to get into the game.

Forest then doubled their lead after a quick break away, an incisive cross from Phillip Zinckernagel before Johnson stroked the ball home.

Derby got back into the game late on through a Tom Lawrence penalty before tempers became flared at the end of the game after a rash Ravel Morrison tackle.

This left Derby fans frustrated with Morrison’s contribution to the game, as they took to Twitter to debate the red card, and all round performance, from the former Manchester United and West Ham player.

Ravel Morrison has put in a stone cold 4/10… but that is NOT a red card. Suspect that’ll be his last #dcfc contribution. — Steve Bloomer’s Washing (@SteveBloomerPod) January 22, 2022

Best thing to come out of that game is that we don’t have to see Ravel Morrison for 3 games #dcfc — B🥷🏻 (@blakedcfc) January 22, 2022

Good game that, kicking fight off now.

Thought the red card on Ravel Morrison was a bit harsh. #FORDER — PG (@PaulGrayburn) January 22, 2022

Ravel Morrison has literally been the worst player on the pitch, terrible decision to get him on as a sub, don't ever want to see him in a Derby shirt again. Shocking performance all round from players and mgmt. 🤮 #dcfcfans — Nav Sidhu (@NavrinSidhu) January 22, 2022

Ravel Morrison putting in one of the worst substitute appearances I've ever seen #dcfc #dcfcfans — Twedds (@METwedds) January 22, 2022

Not saying not a red but not as bad as Grabban's on Thompson. They are classed as reckless challanges in the modern game but Grabban's was more reckless. — D M (@DMaz51) January 22, 2022

Not that we deserved anything but is that not the worst red card decisions we’ve seen 😂 — Dean Jones (@DeanJon13024024) January 22, 2022

HE GOT THE BALL! THAT SHOULD BE RESCINDED! — Vicky B (@vickydrip) January 22, 2022

You got Grabban leaving his foot in first half. Then that should have been at least a yellow. No suprise there's no consistency. Saying all that morrison was awful when he come on. — Dave Lister (@DiscoDave1980) January 22, 2022

Sums his afternoon up. Totally, utterly, useless https://t.co/H0Yv0xs0ma — Tom Bestwick (@tbestwick93) January 22, 2022