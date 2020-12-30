Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Isn’t the player I wanted him to be’ – Many Birmingham City fans fume at one man after Derby hammering

Birmingham City were hammered 4-0 by Derby County last night and many Blues fans have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration at midfielder Adam Clayton. 

Neil Etheridge’s mistake allowed Krystian Bielik to put the Rams ahead after a quarter of an hour and then Graeme Shinnie doubled the deficit from the penalty spot two minutes later.

Colin Kazim-Richards slid in a third after 25 minutes and then Jason Knight capped off an impressive Derby display with a fourth in the second half, ghosting in to convert Kamil Jozwiak’s cross after some dazzling footwork from the winger.

Wayne Rooney’s men dominated the Blues at St Andrew’s, indeed you would have thought it was the hosts that were in the bottom three ahead of the game, not the visitors.

Birmingham seemed unable to get a foothold in the game and the disappointing display of Clayton was symptomatic of his side’s underwhelming performance.

The central midfielder won just three of his eight defensive duels, lost possession 20 times, was dribbled past twice, and connected with just 67% of his passes (Sofascore).

Clayton’s performance did not go unnoticed by the Blues faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to vent their frustration at the 31-year-old.

Read their reaction here:


