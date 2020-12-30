‘Isn’t the player I wanted him to be’ – Many Birmingham City fans fume at one man after Derby hammering

Birmingham City were hammered 4-0 by Derby County last night and many Blues fans have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration at midfielder Adam Clayton.

Neil Etheridge’s mistake allowed Krystian Bielik to put the Rams ahead after a quarter of an hour and then Graeme Shinnie doubled the deficit from the penalty spot two minutes later.

Colin Kazim-Richards slid in a third after 25 minutes and then Jason Knight capped off an impressive Derby display with a fourth in the second half, ghosting in to convert Kamil Jozwiak’s cross after some dazzling footwork from the winger.

Wayne Rooney’s men dominated the Blues at St Andrew’s, indeed you would have thought it was the hosts that were in the bottom three ahead of the game, not the visitors.

Birmingham seemed unable to get a foothold in the game and the disappointing display of Clayton was symptomatic of his side’s underwhelming performance.

The central midfielder won just three of his eight defensive duels, lost possession 20 times, was dribbled past twice, and connected with just 67% of his passes (Sofascore).

Clayton’s performance did not go unnoticed by the Blues faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to vent their frustration at the 31-year-old.

Read their reaction here:

Tonight really showed the need for more youth in our team and less buying of players like clayton who are past it because quite frankly we do not have the energy levels needed with this very old team and we will play more teams like derby who will outrun us the whole game #bcfc — Jacob (@Jacob94642688) December 30, 2020

Adam Clayton isnt the player I wanted him to be. 😢 #bcfc. — JW (@joewatson24) December 29, 2020

Im@sorry any manager that thinks Adam Clayton can play at Championship level doesn’t understand the game. I’m saying it #Karankaout #bcfc — Bluebrum (@aflemi) December 29, 2020

I thought Lee Camp was the worst player ive seen play for us….step forward Adam Clayton 🤦🏻‍♂️ #bcfc #kro — Adam Lees (@adamlees90) December 29, 2020

Clayton tooooo slow san jose toooooo slow …juke on his own tooooo slow — Jimg (@Jim91112164) December 29, 2020

I’d happily rather see a Cardboard fan playing Center Midfield rather than Clayton #Bcfc — James wright (@Titchyblue) December 29, 2020

Clayton is a fraud. How he's conned people into thinking he's a professional footballer is beyond me. — HB (@KingBabyHands14) December 29, 2020

I am in disbelief as to how Adam Clayton is still in the stadium let alone on the pitch #BCFC https://t.co/DMADFn2asb — Sam Court (@sam_co1) December 29, 2020