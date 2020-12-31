Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Worst person on earth’, ‘Absolutely clueless’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to comments from key figure

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has once again told the fans to buy him out if they want him to leave the club.

Whilst the Owls chief was liked by the fans after initially taking over, the past few years have been very tough. A series of mistakes in terms of the financial management and appointments at the club, has left Wednesday in a difficult position.

They head into 2021 in the relegation zone in the Championship, and they face a battle to avoid the drop to the third tier.

Therefore, there is a lot of unrest among the Owls fans, with Chansiri coming in for fierce criticism.

However, speaking to Yorkshire Live, the owner made it clear that he will sell to the fans if they came up with the funds.

If you (the fans) want to buy me out, you buy me out. If you don’t want me, I don’t mind.”

Obviously, it’s pretty unrealistic to expect that to happen given the wealth that would be needed to run a football club, so the support are increasingly annoyed that Chansiri says this.

