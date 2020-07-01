‘Worst game in a Leeds shirt’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to player’s performance v Luton

Leeds United were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Luton Town at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

After defeating promotion rivals Fulham by three goals to nil at the weekend, Leeds saw the gap between themselves and third extend even further heading into Tuesday night’s clash.

After brushing aside Fulham on Saturday, Leeds prepared to face a struggling Luton Town side bound to be buoyed on after their win over Swansea City in South Wales.

Luton came to frustrate Leeds, and frustrate they did, with the Hatters’ energy and tenacity proving hard to break down.

Nathan Jones’ side did take the lead at Elland Road, too, when Harry Cornick curled an impressive effort past Illan Meslier on 50 minutes.

It didn’t take long for Leeds to respond, though, with Stuart Dallas tapping home following Gjanni Alioski’s cross on 63 minutes – however there wasn’t to be a late winner.

Leeds were unable to fully unlock the door, despite the introduction of Pablo Hernandez on the hour mark. The Spaniard replaced Mateusz Klich, who produced another below-par performance.

Klich hasn’t been at it since the season’s restart, and plenty of fans have took to social media to express their disappointment at his recent performances.

Here’s what they had to say…

Yep agree that, Ayling been ok, good even but Kalvin has lost his Mojo and Klich looks under par. — David Watkins (@DaveLUFCWatkins) June 30, 2020

Aside from the hysteria, what has happened to Klich and Phillips? I know the break has been difficult but they are struggling to complete simple passes! #lufc — Dirty Leeds ¡Carajo! (@DirtyLeedsFC) June 30, 2020

klich was worst in the 11 tonight if he has a stinker we lose. But paddy's getting all the blame as per #lufc — lucas kel (@kel392) June 30, 2020

Simply not good enough, Bamford poor, klich a ghost and Phillips can’t take a corner. It’s time for him to go #BielsaOut — Noel (@Bjorkstan23) June 30, 2020

Love the bloke but klich hasnt been the same since the restart #lufc — J. (@jameslufc___) June 30, 2020

Since the break Phillips,klich and Costa been so poor imo only really Dallas and Harrison that’s actually been playing decent tbh — Ben Lufc (@lufc_cheetham_b) June 30, 2020

Passing tonight was very very average…klich worse game in a leeds shirt…what can i say about bamford and costa misses #lufc — P jackson (@Pjackso97801065) June 30, 2020

Klich’s not looking his normal self — White Knight LUFC (@WhiteKnightLUFC) June 30, 2020

Now I’ve calmed down. Not a great result but as @LewisDeighton17 says 4 points from 2 games is ok, just not the way round we wanted. Bamford wasn’t the only player who played poorly. Phillips and Klich were miles off it. Big worry over Coops and Dallas. We go again! #MOT #LUFC — Johnny Stackhouse (@JohnnyStackLUFC) July 1, 2020