Leeds United News

‘Worst game in a Leeds shirt’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to player’s performance v Luton

Published

2 mins ago

on

Leeds United were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Luton Town at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

After defeating promotion rivals Fulham by three goals to nil at the weekend, Leeds saw the gap between themselves and third extend even further heading into Tuesday night’s clash.

After brushing aside Fulham on Saturday, Leeds prepared to face a struggling Luton Town side bound to be buoyed on after their win over Swansea City in South Wales.

Luton came to frustrate Leeds, and frustrate they did, with the Hatters’ energy and tenacity proving hard to break down.

Nathan Jones’ side did take the lead at Elland Road, too, when Harry Cornick curled an impressive effort past Illan Meslier on 50 minutes.

It didn’t take long for Leeds to respond, though, with Stuart Dallas tapping home following Gjanni Alioski’s cross on 63 minutes – however there wasn’t to be a late winner.

Leeds were unable to fully unlock the door, despite the introduction of Pablo Hernandez on the hour mark. The Spaniard replaced Mateusz Klich, who produced another below-par performance.

Klich hasn’t been at it since the season’s restart, and plenty of fans have took to social media to express their disappointment at his recent performances.

Here’s what they had to say…


