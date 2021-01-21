‘Worst game in a Forest shirt’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to 23-year-old’s midweek performance

Nottingham Forest’s unbeaten run came to an end in disappointing fashion last night, losing 2-1 to Middlesbrough at the City Ground.

Despite producing arguably their most impressive performance of the season against Millwall on Saturday, this was a chalk and cheese display compared to that of the weekend.

Britt Assombalonga returned to the City Ground to haunt his former side, sweeping home Jonny Howson’s low cross from inside the area to give Boro an early lead.

Assombalonga played a key role in the second goal, too, laying the ball off for Marcus Tavenier to find George Saville, who coolly slotted home past Brice Samba.

Loic Mbe Soh added a late consolation for the Reds, before Yuri Ribeiro was shown a straight red card for seemingly headbutting Assombalonga in the corner.

It rounded off what was a hugely frustrating night for Ribeiro overall. He struggled to cope with Tavernier down the right flank, and frustrations got the better of him in stoppage time.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to his display…

Probably done us a favour. Ribeiro sent off for his 2nd headbutt of the night. #NFFC — ForestAnalytics (@AnalyticsForest) January 20, 2021

Ribeiro has had his worst game in a Forest shirt tonight. Full backs are massively important in a Hughton system. I thought we’d wait until the summer to bring in real quality there, but…. #NFFC — ForestAnalytics (@AnalyticsForest) January 20, 2021

I wonder if Ioannou may come back in the summer? I think Yuri is out of contract then anyway. — 1865 Forest Ramble #nffc (@nottm_forest) January 20, 2021

You’re not allowed to criticise Ribeiro mate…. to think people genuinely called others deluded for suggesting Robinson was better than Ribs is hilarious 😂 — Mike (@msmcglau) January 20, 2021

Bar the odd game, he's been poor for a long time now. Although it's not the only area where we need to add quality! — Greg (@canwenotknockit) January 20, 2021

Neither fb’s are good enough. Nor Bong or Jenkinson. It’s an area for end of season to bring in 2 new starters — Paul Buttery (@PaulButtery2) January 20, 2021

Both full backs were pretty awful tonight. — Tricky Red (@Trickyred1) January 20, 2021

Yuri is not good enough for me. — Mark Blinston (@JMWB79) January 20, 2021