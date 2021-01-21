Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Worst game in a Forest shirt’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to 23-year-old’s midweek performance

Nottingham Forest’s unbeaten run came to an end in disappointing fashion last night, losing 2-1 to Middlesbrough at the City Ground.

Despite producing arguably their most impressive performance of the season against Millwall on Saturday, this was a chalk and cheese display compared to that of the weekend.

Britt Assombalonga returned to the City Ground to haunt his former side, sweeping home Jonny Howson’s low cross from inside the area to give Boro an early lead.

Assombalonga played a key role in the second goal, too, laying the ball off for Marcus Tavenier to find George Saville, who coolly slotted home past Brice Samba.

Loic Mbe Soh added a late consolation for the Reds, before Yuri Ribeiro was shown a straight red card for seemingly headbutting Assombalonga in the corner.

It rounded off what was a hugely frustrating night for Ribeiro overall. He struggled to cope with Tavernier down the right flank, and frustrations got the better of him in stoppage time.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to his display…


