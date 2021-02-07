Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘Worst game for us by a long way’ – These Blackburn fans were not impressed with one man in defeat at QPR

It was a frustrating day for Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon, as they were beaten 1-0 by QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

In a game they largely dominated, Tony Mowbray’s side were unable to find any sort of breakthrough, and were made to pay around the hour-mark when they failed to clear a free kick that was fired into their area, which allowed Yoann Barbet to tap home from close range, which was enough to secure all three points for the hosts.

That result means that Rovers have now seen a four-game unbeaten run in the league come to an end, and although they remain eighth in the Championship table, they are now six points adrift of the play-off places.

Perhaps understandably therefore, plenty of Blackburn fans were not exactly happy as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who came in for a fair amount of scrutiny, was Harvey Elliott.

Not for the first time in recent weeks, the on-loan Liverpool youngster – who was played in a less familiar false nine role on Saturday – struggled to exert his influence n the game, and spurned a glorious chance to put his side in front midway through the first half, firing well over when unmarked inside the area after being set up brilliantly by Adam Armstrong.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by some members of the Blackburn fanbase, and here, we take a look at what some of them had to say.


