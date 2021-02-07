‘Worst game for us by a long way’ – These Blackburn fans were not impressed with one man in defeat at QPR

It was a frustrating day for Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon, as they were beaten 1-0 by QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

In a game they largely dominated, Tony Mowbray’s side were unable to find any sort of breakthrough, and were made to pay around the hour-mark when they failed to clear a free kick that was fired into their area, which allowed Yoann Barbet to tap home from close range, which was enough to secure all three points for the hosts.

That result means that Rovers have now seen a four-game unbeaten run in the league come to an end, and although they remain eighth in the Championship table, they are now six points adrift of the play-off places.

Perhaps understandably therefore, plenty of Blackburn fans were not exactly happy as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who came in for a fair amount of scrutiny, was Harvey Elliott.

Not for the first time in recent weeks, the on-loan Liverpool youngster – who was played in a less familiar false nine role on Saturday – struggled to exert his influence n the game, and spurned a glorious chance to put his side in front midway through the first half, firing well over when unmarked inside the area after being set up brilliantly by Adam Armstrong.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by some members of the Blackburn fanbase, and here, we take a look at what some of them had to say.

That was a tough loss to take, by far the better team but didn’t take our chances, didn’t even notice Elliott playing until he started giving away the ball so much, amari bell is always a worry in the team, travis the only player who gave 100% all game #Rovers — Stephen Shanahan (@Shablo2020) February 6, 2021

Same old whenever get near play offs. 1st goal always massive in our games could have gone either way.

Harvey Elliott worst game for us by a long way unfortunately #Rovers — George Dobson (@George141414) February 6, 2021

On the bright side, I thought Lewis Travis was very good today.

He and Jacob Davenport could end up developing into an excellent midfield partnership at this rate. But Harvey Elliott in a false nine role does not work, Tony. Don’t do it again.#Rovers — Chris Martin (@ChrisMartin_93) February 6, 2021

Rovers bottle it again. Not surprising. Awful result, not a terrible performance but not good enough. Defensive error, Arma wasteful, Elliott disappointing, Rothwell hot/cold, Bell a liability, Dack invisible… Mowbray’s subs rob us of any fluidity. Poor, but typical. #Rovers — Sean Fox (@rover_american) February 6, 2021

Elliott, Gallagher, Davenport & Rothwell need subbing.#rovers — David Crossley (@BRFC4Life) February 6, 2021

If we’ve bought howard bellis to replace nyambe then send him back. No idea why we took nyambe off. Travis Gallagher and lenihan played very well. Elliot was really poor again!Armstrong again missed 2 very good chances. I think we were the better team but it means nothing really — Kyle Wicks (@KyleWicksAF) February 6, 2021

Elliot was shocking all game. Even his set pieces were terrible. Wallace wouldn’t of needed to turn up. — Kyle Wicks (@KyleWicksAF) February 6, 2021