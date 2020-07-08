‘Worst football player I’ve ever seen’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to player’s performance v Fulham

Sabri Lamouchi was left to rue his side’s creativity as Nottingham Forest lost 1-0 to Fulham at the City Ground on Tuesday evening.

The Reds dominated in recent fixtures against Bristol City, Huddersfield Town and Derby County, and went into Tuesday night’s clash unbeaten since the season’s restart.

But it was to be a frustrating night for Forest, who didn’t perform anywhere near their usual levels on Tuesday night, as Fulham picked up an invaluable win.

Harry Arter’s magnificent left-footed strike found the top-right corner right before half-time, leaving Forest with a mountain to climb in the second half in their pursuit of all three points.

Lamouchi made five changes in the second-half with the likes of Nuno da Costa and Adama Diakhaby being brought on to provide a spark up top, but it wasn’t to be.

Diakhaby has been a frustrating figure since joining on loan from Huddersfield Town in Janaury, and his performance on Tuesday night left fans feeling frustrated at the game.

There was a time during the second half on the hour mark where Diakhaby received the ball from Tiago Silva, with acres ahead of him on the right-hand side to run into with his electrifying pace.

But his first touch was far too heavy and cannoned out for a goal-kick, rather summing up his performance and his luck since joining the Reds.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the winger’s cameo…

Just a thought. Since we are so lacking in the wide area what about bringing darikwa back in a pushing cash forward. We know he’s got the stamina to get back and forward. Then we won’t have to watch diakhaby again #nffc — adamjgibb (@adamjgibb94) July 8, 2020

Adama Diakhaby might just be the worst football player I’ve ever seen — C B (@BankzyNFFC) July 7, 2020

What has Mighten got to do to get a run, especially in front of Diakhaby? #NFFC — Chappo (@chappo2611) July 7, 2020

Diakhaby is worse than Brian rice he should never be allowed to wear the Garibaldi. I like Lamouchi but when be plays people like Diakhaby ahead of Carvalho I start to think he’s in some kind of parallel universe, what does he see in him? Effort alone doesn’t make a footballer. — andrew dryden (@andrewedryden) July 7, 2020

How does Diakhaby get on over carvalho #nffc — Ashley (@Iam2phenomenal) July 7, 2020

Diakhaby must be the only winger who doesn’t run at his marker? And his main trait is pace 🤷🏻‍♂️ Also, that referee has had an absolute stinker 🙈 Grabban looked very isolated today. Will struggle to go up if the only goal scoring striker playing isn’t getting chances or help #NFFC — Jonno Bell (@JonnoBell) July 7, 2020

Still can't understand why Diakhaby even gets a game. Especially ahead of Carvalho. I'd love to know what's going on behind the scenes that means Lamouchi has to do that. I mean, he's not an idiot. What does he know that we don't? Apart from French.#NFFC — Rob (@dogsnobrob) July 7, 2020

Can someone please tell me why diakhaby gets endless chances when carvhalo gets none?! #nffc — Dean Le Blond (@Dean_LB) July 7, 2020

Imagine the career Yacob would have had at #NFFC if his managers viewed him the same way Sabri sees Diakhaby 🤔 #COYR — Bermuda Trickies (@BermudaTrickies) July 7, 2020