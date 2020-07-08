Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Worst football player I’ve ever seen’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to player’s performance v Fulham

Sabri Lamouchi was left to rue his side’s creativity as Nottingham Forest lost 1-0 to Fulham at the City Ground on Tuesday evening.

The Reds dominated in recent fixtures against Bristol City, Huddersfield Town and Derby County, and went into Tuesday night’s clash unbeaten since the season’s restart.

But it was to be a frustrating night for Forest, who didn’t perform anywhere near their usual levels on Tuesday night, as Fulham picked up an invaluable win.

Harry Arter’s magnificent left-footed strike found the top-right corner right before half-time, leaving Forest with a mountain to climb in the second half in their pursuit of all three points.

Lamouchi made five changes in the second-half with the likes of Nuno da Costa and Adama Diakhaby being brought on to provide a spark up top, but it wasn’t to be.

Diakhaby has been a frustrating figure since joining on loan from Huddersfield Town in Janaury, and his performance on Tuesday night left fans feeling frustrated at the game.

There was a time during the second half on the hour mark where Diakhaby received the ball from Tiago Silva, with acres ahead of him on the right-hand side to run into with his electrifying pace.

But his first touch was far too heavy and cannoned out for a goal-kick, rather summing up his performance and his luck since joining the Reds.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the winger’s cameo…


