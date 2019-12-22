‘Worst Derby player of the last decade’ – Plenty of Derby fans rip into player after Reading defeat

It was another disappointing afternoon for Derby County, who fell to their fourth 3-0 away defeat of the season against Reading at the weekend.

Having failed to pick up a win in their last five games, Phillip Cocu would have been urging his side to get back to winning ways against the Royals and lift the Christmas cheer.

But it turned out to be a disastrous afternoon for the Rams, whose afternoon started off in catastrophic style.

Scott Malone was sent off after just four minutes for bringing down Yakou Meite as he was put through on goal, and Charlie Adam stepped up to convert the resulting penalty.

It was always going to be an uphill battle for Derby after that, and in the second half, they became undone. Lucas Joao profited from a Craig Forsyth mistake to put the game beyond the Rams.

After giving away a penalty in the latter stages too, which Meite stepped up and scored, it’s fair to say that it was a nightmare afternoon for Forsyth, who also gifted Sheffield Wednesday with a goal in the 1-1 draw less than a fortnight ago.

Here, we look at Derby fans’ reactions to his performance at the weekend…

That is minus five for Forsyth is that right 😡🐏 — David Winstone (@Winstone6David) December 21, 2019

One day Derby will finally stop rewarding failure. I hope to god we don’t give Forsyth a new contract #dcfc #dcfcfans — AlexJames (@AlexJames016) December 21, 2019

Bieliks did well first game back after his latest knock. Forsyth has gone backwards since his first game when he won mom. Defensively our shape is poor. Honestly don’t know if 3 signings in January will be enough to turn our ship around. — Nav Afzal (@Nav_dcfc) December 21, 2019

Whilst I feel for Craig Forsyth, as coming back from an injury as bad as his for the second time must have been tough, he's been absolutely diabolical and was at fault for at least 2 goals today. We desperately need Clarke/another centre back in January… #dcfc #dcfcfans — Jake Barker (@JakeBarker1212) December 21, 2019

Anyone who ever slated keogh is now seeing the reality of us playing without him with Forsyth and Davies at the back. #dcfc #rams #dcfcfans — Ben Greaves (@BenGreaves14) December 21, 2019

Hamer Forsyth Malone Davies and waghorn are not good enough.#dcfc #dcfcfans — AdamDCFC (@AdamDcfc6) December 21, 2019

Can we sack Forsyth #dcfc — Marc Stevens (@moostevo) December 21, 2019

Forsyth, worst Derby player of the last decade…. been injured for half of it too 🐎 #dcfc — Sam Clamp (@Clampy_22) December 21, 2019