‘Worst Derby player of the last decade’ – Plenty of Derby fans rip into player after Reading defeat

1 min ago

It was another disappointing afternoon for Derby County, who fell to their fourth 3-0 away defeat of the season against Reading at the weekend.

Having failed to pick up a win in their last five games, Phillip Cocu would have been urging his side to get back to winning ways against the Royals and lift the Christmas cheer.

But it turned out to be a disastrous afternoon for the Rams, whose afternoon started off in catastrophic style.

Scott Malone was sent off after just four minutes for bringing down Yakou Meite as he was put through on goal, and Charlie Adam stepped up to convert the resulting penalty.

It was always going to be an uphill battle for Derby after that, and in the second half, they became undone. Lucas Joao profited from a Craig Forsyth mistake to put the game beyond the Rams.

After giving away a penalty in the latter stages too, which Meite stepped up and scored, it’s fair to say that it was a nightmare afternoon for Forsyth, who also gifted Sheffield Wednesday with a goal in the 1-1 draw less than a fortnight ago.

Here, we look at Derby fans’ reactions to his performance at the weekend…


