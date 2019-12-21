‘Worst defender we have’ – Plenty of Derby fans react to player’s mistake against Reading

Scott Malone was sent off as early as the 4th minute during Derby County’s fixture with Reading on Saturday.

Phillip Cocu’s side have struggled this season to find any sort of consistency and see themselves sitting in the bottom half of the Championship table.

Heading into Saturday’s game with Reading, much of the pressure was on Cocu’s shoulders to gain three points as the busy Christmas period began.

Reading hosted Derby looking to move further up the Championship table having struggled along with their opponents.

Cocu would have seen any hope of sealing a victory decreased when Scott Malone was sent off as early as the fourth minute.

Malone was shown a straight red card for a last man challenge which also resulted in a penalty kick for the home side.

Charlie Adam would rub salt into Derby wounds as he scored from the penalty spot and ensured that the visitors would their 29th goal in 23 games this season.

Malone is now expected to serve a suspension, giving Cocu a further selection dilemma with the games against Wigan and Charlton coming over the Christmas period.

Here’s how Derby fans reacted to Malone’s red card…

4′ Penalty to Reading. Scott Malone is sent off for a last man tackle. The Rams are down to 10-men. 🔵 0-0 ⚫ #RFCvDCFC — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) 21 December 2019

Christmas is cancelled — Kyle Guest (@Kyleguest) 21 December 2019

Worst defender we have and yet gets in the team 🤔🙈 — Daley (@DaleyTinsley) 21 December 2019

Doesn’t the double jeopardy rule count?? — ᗪᗩᑎ ᗯᗩᒪᒪᔕ (@Dan_Walls_) 21 December 2019

I want to go home — Dillon🇳🇱 (@DCFCDILLON) 21 December 2019

Hopefully gets a 12 game ban — Phil Sallis (@sallis83) 21 December 2019

Meanwhile, everyone else is scratching their head wondering why HE EVEN STARTED IN THE FIRST PLACE! #dcfcfans — Ed (@Reached) 21 December 2019

He’s not a footballer — George (@DerbyJaguar) 21 December 2019

Someone wanted Xmas off 🙄🤔 — Adam M Hurt (@adam_hurt) 21 December 2019