Watford have confirmed that Joao Pedro will join Brighton in the summer after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee for the attacker.

It goes without saying that the Brazilian will be seriously missed by the Hornets, as he has been outstanding since arriving at the club, and he’s one of few to emerge with any credit in what has been a tough season for Watford.

Joao Pedro joins Brighton

Failure to win promotion meant a move for the 21-year-old always felt inevitable, and it emerged last month that he was going to join the Seagulls. And, confirmation of his exit came on the club's official site, with Pedro set to be part of Roberto De Zerbi’s squad as they look to continue their fantastic rise under the Italian.

Whilst most fans would be aware that Pedro wasn’t going to stay for another year outside the top-flight, it doesn’t mean his departure hasn’t hurt the Watford fans, even if they’re believed to be getting around £30m for their star man.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news of the transfer from a section of the support on Twitter.

This fan admits the move was inevitable:

Another couldn't hide his disappointment.

This fan got quite emotional.

One highlighted his impact it what's been a tough 22/23.

Another thinks Brighton is the perfect move for him.

This fan hopes Pedro gets a decent farewell.

Another refused to close the door on a return.