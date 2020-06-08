Worst-case scenario for Derby’s season explored with financial implications mentioned

Reporting for The Athletic, Ryan Conway has suggested that it could be very tough for Derby County financially if a points deduction did get handed their way and they ended up dropping out of the Championship.

The Rams are going to be hoping to challenge for the play-offs in the coming matches and with games against plenty of sides above them, there is a great chance for them to reel in a top six spot.

However, the spectre of a points deduction is yet to have fully gone away and, if one did come in, the Rams might well be looking over their shoulders at the drop all of a sudden.

And, in these testing financial times for all involved, Conway has warned that a drop could have potentially serious implications for the Rams:

“But even when just taking into account the teams and not the factors around the games, they’re tough.

“If a harsh punishment is handed down to the club they’ll need points against Forest, West Bromwich Albion, Brentford and Leeds to perhaps retain their status in the Championship.

“The financial impact of going down would be damming, even more so at a time when football is trying to figure out how they do a financial reset on the beast they so willingly created.”

The Verdict

Obviously, it is worst-case scenario and Conway does also say cover the positive route that the club could head in this season, as they look to finish the campaign.

Things are up in the air slightly but the Rams will do what they can on the pitch after being in good form before the break, and that is all Phillip Cocu will be concerning himself with at the moment.