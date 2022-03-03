“Worse than under Valerien Ismael” – West Brom fan pundit issues frank verdict of Steve Bruce so far

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Performances under Steve Bruce have been just as bad as they were under Valerien Ismael at West Bromwich Albion after the former’s poor start, according to FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Matt of the WBA Report.

The Baggies were successful under Frenchman Ismael during the early stages of the 2021/22 campaign, going unbeaten in their opening 10 league games of the season and with that, establishing themselves as automatic promotion contenders.

However, crowd discontent started to creep in after the first international break with Albion drawing three consecutive matches in that unbeaten run, the first signs that this appointment wasn’t going to work out for the second-tier side.

Much of this discontent wasn’t necessarily due to dropped points – but the 46-year-old’s direct style of play with Bruce’s predecessor becoming the subject of criticism not just from Albion supporters – but also media pundits.

After a poor run of results, with the West Midlands outfit winning just one of their last eight league games under Ismael’s stewardship, he was dismissed in the early stages of last month.

Their fortunes haven’t improved under his successor though with the 61-year-old failing to win any of his first five games in charge – and FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Matt is scathing of his side’s current boss.

He said to Football League World: “My thoughts on Bruce’s tenure so far at Albion aren’t positive whatsoever.

“We’ve definitely not seen an improvement and based on that logic, I’d be inclined to say that it’s actually been worse than under Valerien Ismael.

“Of course Bruce isn’t to blame for the squad he’s inherited and the playing squad has to be a massive amount of the responsibility for what’s happened this season.

“But Bruce was hired on the basis that he’d get a bounce and he’d get Albion in and around the play-offs, even automatic promotion in a dream scenario.

“But the complete opposite has happened, he’s messed around with shapes, formations, tactics.

“I’m really not inspired, I really wouldn’t be keeping him on next season in my opinion.

“I think it’s time for Albion to rebuild, look to the future with a younger manager and someone who has more progressive ideas.

“I’m not asking them to go back to Valerien Ismael, but someone who you can agree with the logic.

“I mean Ismael was targeted regardless with his playing style. He was known for being a direct manager which never really went down well with the Albion fans.

“However, if you can then find a manager who does play the football that Albion traditionally like to link themselves to and can build for the future, that’s a managerial target we can all get behind as opposed to Bruce who really hasn’t really shown anything so far with Albion.”

The Verdict:

It’s only been five games – but the signs are already looking bleak for Bruce who would have been seeking a fast start following a turbulent end to his tenure at Newcastle United last year.

Unfortunately, the managerial bounce doesn’t look set to come anytime soon with his side severely lacking in quality, especially going forward and that was an issue that looked set to disappear following Ismael’s departure.

However, the same old problems have arisen and in a job with high expectations, a few more losses are likely to put the 61-year-old out of a job very early on, something that would be a real disappointment in Albion’s quest for the top six.

A finish in the play-offs seems miles away at this stage – and as Matt has alluded to – the players also have to take their fair share of criticism for failing to step up to the plate. Inconsistency has been on show far too often from too many players.

This is why a bounce with another manager isn’t guaranteed, so a rebuild would certainly be suitable in the summer if their board are willing to facilitate that, though it remains to be seen whether they are.