Wigan Athletic only have nine players contracted to the club beyond the end of this season, according to yesterday's report from The Sun.

The Latics have endured plenty of off-field instability in recent times, with wage payments being late on several occasions and their most recent delay being punished with a three-point deduction by the EFL.

On Friday, it was revealed that their first-team squad had refused to train because they hadn't been paid at that point, with the players finally being paid what they were owed later on that day.

Although the chairman finally came out and spoke to the supporters a couple of days ago to give his full backing to Shaun Maloney, apologise for the wages saga and reassure everyone that he was still committed to the club, it may be a while before many Wigan fans can trust Talal Al Hammad and the board again.

The fanbase will be hoping that their main problems are behind them now - but they may need to recruit several players during the summer window with just first-teamers currently on course to remain at the DW Stadium beyond the end of the campaign.

A whopping 19 players, including their current loanees, will leave the relegation battlers in the summer as things stand.

Two of the nine players who are tied down to deals beyond this term could even leave, with Tom Pearce being made available for a move away during the past couple of transfer windows and the Latics open to cashing in on Anthony Scully.

The Verdict:

Perhaps this update could be a positive for Wigan because that could provide Maloney with the opportunity to put his stamp on the squad and with that, give him the best chance of succeeding at the DW Stadium.

It could also allow the club to reduce their wage bill, although that could mean that they bring in lower-quality players because those of a higher calibre may demand high wages.

They could look at the free agent market in the summer with plenty of players likely to be available for nothing - but their wage bill is something they need to keep an eye on because that alone could generate big losses if they aren't careful.

The several wage delays are a massive concern and this is why it would be good if the EFL or another body had an emergency plan that kicks in if the club are unable to pay out salaries at all in the coming months.

Ideally, the money for wages should already be in an account ready to go out to ensure everyone is paid on time, something that's especially important during a cost of living crisis.