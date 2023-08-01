Highlights West Ham are ready to walk away from negotiations for James Ward-Prowse after their second bid was rejected by Southampton.

Ward-Prowse has three years left on his contract at St Mary's, allowing the Saints to demand a high amount for the midfielder.

West Ham don't believe he is worth more than £25m.

West Ham United are ready to walk away from the negotiating table for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse after having a second bid rejected, according to The Guardian.

The 28-year-old was a key player for the Saints once again last season with nine goals and four assists to his name in the Premier League - but he was unable to save his current team from the drop - as they finished bottom of the table.

He is just one of a few players who can count themselves unlucky to have been relegated, with midfield partner Romeo Lavia also doing exceptionally well last term and generating a decent amount of interest this summer.

Both players could potentially be on their way out of St Mary's before the deadline, with Liverpool seemingly pushing hard to get a recruitment deal for Lavia over the line.

With the Belgian midfielder only 19 and having four more years left on his contract, they have the license to demand a hefty fee for the teenager.

How long does James Ward-Prowse have left on his contract?

The midfielder has three years left on his deal, which puts the Saints in a strong position at the negotiating table.

Even though the relegated side may need to cash in on one or two more players to balance the books, they have others including Lavia, Tino Livramento and Che Adams who can be sold if they don't want to sell Ward-Prowse.

What's the latest on West Ham's pursuit of James Ward-Prowse?

With the Hammers having two bids rejected for the midfielder, they are now ready to walk away from the negotiating table according to The Guardian.

Ward-Prowse is believed to be a "key target" - but there's a huge difference in the two sides' valuations of the player - with David Moyes' wanting to recruit him for no more than £25m.

However, the Saints are sticking to their £40m price tag at this stage and this could prevent the Englishman from making the move to the English capital.

Following the departure of Declan Rice, the Hammers want two midfielders but as it stands, it doesn't look as though the Southampton man will be one of those additions at the London Stadium.

West Ham are reportedly willing to include Flynn Downes in a deal that sees Ward-Prowse come the other way, but the Saints are keen to strike a straight cash deal.

Are Southampton right to stick with their current stance on James Ward-Prowse?

Considering the player still has three years on his contract, the Saints shouldn't be looking to lower their price tag too much.

He is 28 though and this is why demanding £40m for the player may be slightly unrealistic - because he isn't likely to generate his next club a profit when they decide to sell him.

However, he's clearly a player who has Premier League quality and could be a real game-changer in the Championship, so they should be holding out for around £35m and then accept slightly less if a team can bid an amount close to that.

£25m simply isn't enough for a player of his quality, so it will be interesting to see whether Moyes' side do leave the negotiating table.

If they do, Ward-Prowse may not get a move to the top flight this summer.