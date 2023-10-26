Highlights Wayne Rooney is concerned about his team's lack of effort in the final 10 minutes of their recent loss to Hull City.

Birmingham City has dropped to 12th in the table after back-to-back losses under Rooney's management.

Adjusting to Rooney's new 'no fear' style of football has been challenging for the players, leading to mistakes and a lack of composure on the field.

Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney has revealed that his side's "lack of effort" in the last 10 minutes of Wednesday's 2-0 loss to Hull City has left him worried.

Rooney's first game at St Andrew's ended sourly as boos rang out after the defeat to Hull, which has seen them drop to 12th in the table.

Blues were sixth when the former England captain was brought in to replace John Eustace in the international break in what was a controversial move but have slipped down the table courtesy of back-to-back losses under the new manager.

Birmingham City 0-2 Hull City

Rooney has been tasked with introducing a new 'no fear' style of football and the issues adapting to that new ideology were all too clear to see at St Andrew's as they played themselves into trouble on multiple occasions.

Liam Delap capitalised on one such mistake by rounding John Ruddy to give the visitors the lead in the 12th minute while Jaden Philogene curled in a second late in the second half.

Blues were not able to respond and succumbed to a second defeat in five days as a result.

Wayne Rooney reveals concern after Hull defeat

Speaking to Birmingham Live after the game, Rooney revealed that it was the final 10 minutes of the game that concerned him as he felt his players had given up.

He said: “The worrying thing was the last 10 minutes.

“We conceded the second goal and we didn’t look like scoring, and I was concerned with the lack of effort in the last 10 minutes.

"There are a lot of things we can improve on. I spoke to the lads after the game and I asked them to be honest with me, because there’s a lot of changes. We are asking them to go from the back foot to being more front-footed. We are asking the two centre-backs, the goalkeeper and Krystian Bielik to try and play, and we didn’t look comfortable.

“This is what I said to the players, ‘Be honest with me, if you don’t feel comfortable you can tell me, we can adjust, we can adapt’. It’s something for me to look at, am I asking too much, too soon? Can we adjust slightly what we are trying to do?

“For instance, if you look at Hull, the goalkeeper and the number six dictate the game for them. They make it difficult to press them. That’s where we need to get to in terms of having that composure. We gave so many chances away from losing the ball and panicking on the ball, and too many players were happy to pass the ball to a teammate and not accept responsibility.”

No quick fix at Birmingham City

Rooney's concern is a fair one and significant.

To not be giving everything in the final 10 minutes of any game is poor but in the second match under a new manager, when the players are still proving themselves to the new boss and should be highly motivated, is far from ideal.

Replacing Eustace, who was a popular figure among the majority of the fanbase, was never going to be easy but it does look like Rooney has a real challenge on his hands at St Andrew's.

There is no quick fix, particularly given he has been tasked with introducing a different style of play, and the new Birmingham boss just has to stick to his process and hope that the tide will turn.