Worrying update reported in development of Derby County’s takeover

Derby County faced a difficult season last year suffering from off the pitch matters leading to a points deduction that they couldn’t quite beat.

Therefore, as a result, the Rams suffered relegation to League One.

Things were looking up for the side this summer though with a takeover from Chris Kirchner looking likely to go through and save the club.

However reporter Ed Dawes has now said that the deal is expected to collapse.

According to a statement from BBC Sport Derby, “There is a huge problem with closing this deal and huge frustration. When Alonso and Bin Zayed were asked to transfer proven funds they couldn’t. Then it was over.”

Fans were worried last week as funds that were meant to go through hadn’t although Kirchner claimed this was to do with the bank holidays and reassured supporters.

However, a week later funds are still not transferred and according to BBC Sport, the funds to cover wages for May have not arrived.

BBC reporter Simon Stone this morning reported that Kirchner’s side are “still optimistic but EFL getting increasingly frustrated.”

Whether the takeover is completely off will have to be seen over the coming days although the silence from Kirchner, the EFL and the administrators is worrying.

Considering the American businessman has already had his preferred bidder status extended twice, if he can’t provide the funds needed in the coming days it seems unlikely he would get this extended again.

Quiz: Are these 20 Derby County transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 Phil Jagielka left the club for a transfer fee in January. True False

The Verdict:

This is extremely worrying news for Derby County as they try to look ahead to next season. Considering the deal was meant to be done by the end of May, the longer this takes, the worse it looks.

Furthermore, with the transfer window about to officially open, this could be really damaging to the Rams as they will fall behind quickly unable to make signings and could lose players as well which could harm their chances of going straight back up next season.

It is strange that Kirchner doesn’t appear to be able to transfer proven funds as that is the last step to getting this deal done so the longer that takes and is put off, you have to question the reasons behind this.

If the takeover does fall through, all hope is not over for the Rams with names such as Mike Ashley also mentioned to be interested in a takeover. However, having to start the whole process again will take time and could leave Derby in a bad place as the new season approaches.