Worrying update emerges for League One duo in pursuit of Sheffield United man

Sunderland and Burton Albion fear being priced out of a loan move for Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison this summer, a report from The Sheffield Star has revealed.

Jebbison looks set to leave Bramall Lane on a temporary basis this summer in order to get regular football, with Sunderland and Burton among those recently credited with an interest in the 18-year-old.

However, it has recently been suggested that some of those in charge at Sheffield United would prefer Jebbison to join the Blades’ sister club Beerschot in the Belgian top-flight.

Now it seems as though the two League One clubs linked with the striker have been dealt another blow in their hopes of securing a deal for Jebbison.

According to this latest update, although both Sunderland and Burton have held talks about a deal for Jebbison, it is thought that Sheffield United want a fee of around £1million to send the striker on loan.

That, it has been suggested, would be too expensive for those two clubs to pay, potentially meaning these two clubs could miss out on the services of the teenager for the rest of the campaign.

The Verdict

This update will no doubt be hugely frustrating for the likes of Sunderland and Burton.

Jebbison is a really promising young striker, who impressed for Sheffield United in the Premier League towards the end of last season.

As a result, the teenager could certainly have been useful for one of those clubs this season, particularly with both sides seemingly short on options at centre forward at this moment in time.

It seems however, as though it will not be easy for them to get that done, and when you consider that getting game time and experience for Jebbison should be the Blades’ priority here, it does seem strange they are setting financial demands here, that could price clubs out of giving him that opportunity.