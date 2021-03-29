Worrying update emerges concerning Wayne Rooney and Derby County

The relationship between Derby County boss Wayne Rooney and Rams owner Mel Morris has reportedly become strained after Sheikh Khaled’s prospective takeover fell through.

The reported £60 million takeover had appeared close since November last year but earlier this month it collapsed.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, that has left Rooney’s relationship with Morris strained as he had been repeatedly assured before he took charge permanently that the club would be sold.

The Rams boss highlighted the importance of investing well in the squad recently but that may be difficult if a takeover doesn’t go through ahead of the summer, with the club spending a large part of the January transfer window – Rooney’s first as manager – under a transfer embargo.

Four players were sold in the winter window to raise funds, including highly-rated youngster Kaide Gordon, and it is thought that more could be on their way out this summer if a new deal is not struck.

On the pitch, the former England and Manchester United captain had Derby in impressive form in the first two months of 2021 but they’re now winless in seven Championship games and have seen their cushion over the bottom three reduced to just five points.

The Verdict

This is a very concerning update from a Derby perspective and one that just highlights how important it is that a new deal is struck soon.

Rooney has made his ambitions clear and spoken about the need for investment in the squad, which looks likely to be hard if there is not change in ownership.

You feel the situation at Pride Park could get ugly fairly quickly if progress isn’t made over a potential new deal.