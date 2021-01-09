Queens Park Rangers are looking unlikely to be able to sign Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes this month, with the Rs not wanting to pay even half of what the forward is currently earning, per The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

QPR are looking to add to their attacking options during the January transfer window as they look to move away from any potential relegation danger in the Championship. Mark Warburton’s side have been linked with a potential move for Rhodes, with the forward’s long-term future-looking likely to be away from Sheffield Wednesday, per The Sun.

It has since been reported that QPR could potentially instead turn their attentions towards Brighton striker Glenn Murray. The experienced forward has spent time out on loan at Watford in the first half of the campaign but the 37-year-old could potentially return to his parent club and then be sent out on loan again to Warburton’s side, per the Athletic.

An update has now been provided by Nixon on Twitter which suggests that a move for Rhodes is going to be unlikely because QPR are not even wanting to pay half of his current wages at Sheffield Wednesday. While there is also some doubt over whether the Owls would want to strengthen a potential relegation rival this month.

He’s on fortunes. Even a half of his wages is more than QPR want to pay. And why would Wednesday strengthen a rival? https://t.co/uTXxZy76E5 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 8, 2021

The verdict

QPR are clearly in need of adding to their attacking options this month, and Rhodes is a player that needs a fresh start somewhere away from Sheffield Wednesday. However, the 30-year-old’s form over the last few seasons and the lack of impact he has made with the Owls does not warrant the sort of wages that he is currently on.

The forward is going to be a free agent in the summer so whilst it is likely that the Owls would be willing to do some form of deal with someone to take him of their wage bill this month, QPR are unlikely going to be able to afford his wage demands. Rhodes will need to have a serious think about what sort of salary he wants to ask for if he does want to move somewhere he can get game time.

Murray is a good alternative option and has plenty of Championship pedigree, but the forward’s lack of minutes at Watford this season and his age might make it something of a risk. However, it would be a much cheaper gamble that a move for Rhodes would be at this stage.