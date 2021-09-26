Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Worrying’, ‘Start being honest’ – These Ipswich Town fans disagree with Paul Cook’s claim after Sheffield Wednesday draw

Published

10 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town couldn’t pick up their second league win of the season, although they did secure a dramatic late point against Sheffield Wednesday yesterday.

The Tractor Boys were heading for defeat until a Bailey Peacock-Farrell error eventually resulted in Conor Chaplin tapping home the equaliser in the 90th minute.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Cook felt that was no less than what his team deserved, as he praised them for an ‘excellent’ second half. As well as that, he was complimentary to the Owls, who he admitted played a part in what was a good game between two sides that hope to be pushing for promotion.

However, it’s fair to say that many fans felt that was a very generous assessment from Cook, as they demanded more from the team, who remain in the relegation zone at this early stage.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the boss from Twitter…


