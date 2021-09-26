‘Worrying’, ‘Start being honest’ – These Ipswich Town fans disagree with Paul Cook’s claim after Sheffield Wednesday draw

Ipswich Town couldn’t pick up their second league win of the season, although they did secure a dramatic late point against Sheffield Wednesday yesterday.

🎥 Paul Cook on today's Sheffield Wednesday game. 👇 #itfc pic.twitter.com/Xl6WfwKKsX — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) September 25, 2021

The Tractor Boys were heading for defeat until a Bailey Peacock-Farrell error eventually resulted in Conor Chaplin tapping home the equaliser in the 90th minute.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Cook felt that was no less than what his team deserved, as he praised them for an ‘excellent’ second half. As well as that, he was complimentary to the Owls, who he admitted played a part in what was a good game between two sides that hope to be pushing for promotion.

However, it’s fair to say that many fans felt that was a very generous assessment from Cook, as they demanded more from the team, who remain in the relegation zone at this early stage.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the boss from Twitter…

Excellent? Put the rose tinted glasses away and start being honest. We must improve. — Martin C (@Martin_C67) September 25, 2021

Worrying that Paul cook thinks we played well, deserved a point but intensity wise and tactically we were poor #itfc — Ian Plumb (@iplumb1983) September 25, 2021

At what point do they get rid of this clown? He’s taking the club straight to League 2 — Anon Le Mouse (@AnonLeMouse1) September 25, 2021

Hmm really? Both teams looked toothless to me untill town tried to put some bite into it the last 10-15 mins. I just don't know what to think, just looks so disjointed. — jp (@weeble81) September 25, 2021

Deserved to win? Growing and getting stronger? We've managed one win in 10, including matches against a League Two and an U-21 team. How hard can it be to win matches at this level?! — Andy Wright (@abjwright) September 25, 2021

I'm just not convinced, however I hope he proves me wrong. — Jim Hazell (@jameshazell4) September 25, 2021

A draw at home isn’t a good result. https://t.co/tCMWc4LXK3 — Hawksey (@sportmademe) September 26, 2021