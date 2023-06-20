Many were left surprised on Monday evening when Darren Moore’s departure from Sheffield Wednesday was confirmed.

The 49-year-old had helped lift the Owls back into the Championship after a remarkable campaign in League One.

How did Sheffield Wednesday fare last season?

A 96-points haul proved only enough for third place, finishing behind Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle in an intense race for the automatic promotion places.

A dramatic play-off campaign made things even more difficult for the Yorkshire club, as they came from 4-0 and 5-4 down in the semi-final to Peterborough United to progress on penalties.

Barnsley were beaten in Wembley courtesy of a late, late winner from Josh Windass in stoppage time of extra time.

This earned the Owls a place back in the Championship after two campaigns in the third division.

How have Sheffield Wednesday supporters responded to Darren Moore’s exit?

It has been reported that his exit has stemmed from issues involving player recruitment.

Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri and Moore were unable to agree on the level of backing needed in order for the club to compete in the second tier, which has led to the manager walking away just weeks before pre-season begins.

Here we look at how supporters have responded to the departure of the Owls boss…

Many fans questioned the decision not to back Moore given his track record.

Plenty of supporters were disappointed to see Moore depart, but obvious concerns also emerged for whoever ends up replacing him.

The Wednesday fanbase were clearly aligned on their ideas of how much investment is needed in the team this summer.

The pessimistic among the Owls supporters believe this is the beginning of a relegation campaign back to League One.

One word summed up a lot of responses.

Issues behind the scenes have become something Wednesday fans have gotten used to in recent years, but some warned they could suffer the same fate Wigan have been hit with if things don’t improve.

While others highlighted the lack of January activity as a warning sign of things to come.

With many Wednesday supporters claiming that the issues are now plain to see for anyone willing to pay enough attention.

The search for a new manager will begin, with the players expected to return for pre-season in the opening week or two in July.

It threatens to be a long season ahead if these circumstances are anything to go by.