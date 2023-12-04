Highlights Proposed Reading takeover in doubt as owner Dai Yongge changes terms at the last minute. Fans desperate for change.

Genevra Associates considering withdrawal of takeover bid after significant changes to terms by Yongge.

Reading's future uncertain as sale urgently needed to address mismanagement and numerous off-field issues.

Genevra Associates’ proposed takeover of Reading is in doubt after owner Dai Yongge is believed to have changed terms at the last minute.

Reading takeover now in doubt

It’s no secret that the Royals are on the lookout for a new owner, with Yongge having overseen their demise in recent years.

The mismanagement by the Chinese businessman has resulted in the club losing 16 points over the past three years, and they are currently 23rd in League One, with a second successive relegation looking a real possibility.

Therefore, fans have been desperate for change, and they’ve regularly protested throughout the year, including in the recent FA Cup defeat to non-league Eastleigh.

However, there was good news last week, when it was revealed that Genevra Associates, a Luxembourg-based investment group, had entered into advanced talks to buy Reading.

Yet, in a late twist, the Telegraph has stated that Yongge has moved the goalposts, which has put the deal in major doubt.

“Reading owner Dai Yongge is set to come under further scrutiny after it emerged Genevra Associates are considering the withdrawal of their takeover bid.

“Telegraph Sport understands that Yongge has allegedly made a number of significant changes to the final terms of the sale which has plunged the Genevra takeover into doubt.

“Last week Genevra were hopeful of being granted exclusivity but it is believed that Yongge’s latest demands have delayed the process.”

What does this mean for Reading?

Obviously, it’s not the news they wanted, as they need a fresh start to try and get out of the mess that Yongge has left the club in.

There are constant issues arising on what seems like a weekly basis, with failure to pay players on time, the recent missed HMRC tax bill and many more problems. So, a sale is needed urgently, and they had hoped Genevra Associates would finalise a deal.

So, this is a major setback, and it leaves plenty of questions as to why Yongge would do this.

Perhaps the only saving grace is that there were other interested parties before Genevra Associates were granted a period of exclusivity, so they could potentially come back to the table.

Nevertheless, it just drags this situation out further, and it will leave Reading fans worried about the future of their club.

What next for Reading?

Ruben Selles has had to deal with all the off-field speculation since he walked into the job, so this will be nothing new for him, even if he wants it sorted, just like everyone else connected to the club.

From a football perspective, nothing much will change though. Despite the recent FA Cup loss, back-to-back victories in the league did lift the mood, and it has made survival look a real possibility - unless more point deductions are on the way.

The boss will just be concentrating on the upcoming games, with an EFL Trophy clash against Charlton in the week, before Barnsley visit the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday. You can be sure that the fans will make their feelings known in these upcoming fixtures.

In regard to the takeover, there will hopefully be more concrete updates in the week, and it remains to be seen whether it can get back on track.