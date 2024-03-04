This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland fell to a fourth consecutive defeat on Saturday as they were beaten 1-0 by Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Sunderland’s play-off hopes fade

The latest loss has left the Black Cats in a very difficult position when it comes to trying to make the top six.

They now trail Hull City, the side that occupy the final play-off spot, by nine points, which is a big gap to close considering there are just 11 games to play.

Championship Table (As it stands March 4th) Team P GD Pts 5 West Brom 35 18 59 6 Hull City 35 7 56 7 Norwich City 35 9 55 8 Preston 35 -5 53 9 Coventry City 35 10 51 10 Sunderland 35 6 47

It has been a turbulent campaign for the Wearside outfit, with Tony Mowbray replaced by Michael Beale in December, but he lasted just two months in the top job, as the hierarchy turned to Mike Dodds to finish the campaign in the dugout.

So far, the assistant hasn’t brought a change in fortunes for Sunderland, with the defeat against the Canaries their second under Dodds since he was confirmed as the interim boss.

Jack Clarke’s injury hurts Sunderland

Of course, nobody is blaming Dodds for the current predicament, as he inherited a club in a mess, whilst he hasn’t been helped by an injury to Jack Clarke.

The winger has been superb for Sunderland this season, scoring 15 goals in 33 appearances, but an ankle ligament injury means he has missed the past two games, and he will be out for at least another five weeks.

Clarke’s absence is seen as a key reason by many observers as to why Sunderland won’t be able to show the sort of form they need to challenge for promotion this season.

And, speaking to FLW, Black Cats’ fan pundit Jack Austwicke was adamant that they have little chance of gatecrashing the play-offs, as he fears Clarke’s time in a Sunderland shirt is coming to an end.

“Truthfully, yeah, our season is well and truly dead in the water. I think it was, anyway, to be fair, our chances were astronomically slim with Clarke. Without him, there is literally no chance.

“You watch us against Norwich, granted we haven’t been amazing, but at least we’ve got some sort of presence in the final third, someone who can make something happen. I just don’t see where we’re going to score goals from or win games. I can’t see it.

“There’s just nothing, absolutely nothing going forward. We weren’t horrendous at Norwich, but it’s just a really hard watch. This time last year, I was at Norwich 12 months ago, and it was a totally different team. We beat them 1-0, and a year on I can’t believe how much it’s fallen off.

“This season right now is a write off, no play-offs, so we’ll just have to regroup and go again next season, probably without Clarke again.”

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light ahead of the summer window, with the likes of West Ham and Crystal Palace among the clubs credited with an interest in the attacker.

Clarke’s agent, Ian Harte, has also talked up the possibility that the player could secure a transfer in the next window.