Worrying off-the-field Sunderland update emerges after recent announcement

It’s a frustrating time to be a football supporter, with it recently being revealed by cabinet office minister Michael Gove that their plans to have fans back in stadiums being paused.

Due to off-the-field events, supporters haven’t been back in stadiums since March, with the 2019/20 Championship season being completed behind closed doors.

But League One and League Two’s 2019/20 season was completed on a PPG (points per game) basis, which meant that Sunderland missed out on a top-six finish.

The Black Cats are currently sat fifth in the League One table in this year’s campaign, but could be set to lose £250,000 if supporters aren’t allowed back into the Stadium of Light for the foreseeable future according to the Sunderland Echo.

Sunderland made £268,000 through ticketing revenue during the 2018/19 season, and it is believed that they will lose a similar amount due to fans not being in attendance this term.

But a slight positive for Sunderland is that their matchday income only represents a smaller percentage of their overall turnover compared to other clubs in League One.

There had been a small number of fans allowed back into stadiums last weekend as a trial, but this latest update from Michael Gove is likely to see fans watching from their houses for the foreseeable future.

Sunderland return to action this weekend, when they take on Charlton Athletic at The Valley, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Phil Parkinson’s side.

The Verdict:

This will be worrying for Sunderland.

We’ve already seen a number of clubs in the EFL struggling financially due to off-the-field events, and I fear that some could face liquidation if fans aren’t allowed into stadiums for much longer.

A number of clubs don’t have anywhere near enough finances to cope without ticket revenue, and the reported loss in figures for Sunderland will be a concern this season.

It’s vital that they win promotion this season, as there could be worrying times ahead if fans are to continue to not be allowed back into stadiums, with financial losses mounting up.