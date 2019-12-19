Worrying off-the-field Macclesfield update emerges

Macclesfield Town have been deducted six points by the EFL from this season’s League Two tally following a ‘number of breaches’ to EFL regulations.

The Silkmen’s troubles have been well-documented since the summer as they battle through constant financial turmoil. Macclesfield started the season under then-manager Sol Campbell but then soon parted company with the former Arsenal centre-back as cutbacks began to set in.

Campbell kept the side in the Football League on the final day of last season and the side are looking to pull off the same feat this time around.

However, their job has been made much more difficult as they struggle against serious financial troubles. It was revealed recently that the club had failed to pay the players’ and staff’s wages for the month, leading to them threatening to go on strike for matchdays until they received their full wages.

The FA Cup First Round-proper saw the players and staff strike for their game against Kingstonian, bringing the problems right to the surface.

Now, following a breach of EFL regulations, the Silkmen have been docked an immediate six points from their current league tally, with a further four suspended after they pleaded guilty to charges relating to said non-payment of wages.

The charges also relate to the club’s failure to fulfil a fixture against Crewe Alexandra earlier this month.

The Verdict

Given the fact that they have failed to pay players for certain months and failed to fulfil a fixture this season, it comes as no surprise to see the EFL sanctioning the club with a points deduction.

However, this does nothing to alleviate the situation at Macclesfield with their money troubles still rife at Moss Rose.

It is yet to be seen whether the agreed takeover by Joe Sealey will do anything to remedy this, but they will be hoping it goes through as soon as possible to solve these problems.