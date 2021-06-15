Worrying obstacle emerges for Scott Parker as AFC Bournemouth eye appointment

AFC Bournemouth could well oversee ‘extensive surgery’ on their playing squad this summer as they adapt to life back in the Championship.

The Cherries managed to carry a good chunk of their Premier League squad into the Championship last season, but failure to win promotion at the first time of asking leaves them vulnerable this summer.

Scott Parker has been touted as the man set to come in and replace Jonathan Woodgate as the club’s manager this summer, but the Telegraph detail how the soon-to-be ex-Fulham boss will have to deal with high-profile exits from the Bournemouth squad.

Amongst those that could well headline the list of departures are David Brooks and Arnaut Danjuma. The report reads: “David Brooks, the Wales international, and Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma both have interest from the top flight, and Parker may have to undertake extensive surgery on his squad if he takes the job.”

Brooks, 23, is currently away with Wales at Euro 2020. He scored five goals and registered seven assists last season in the Championship and has previously shown his quality in the top-flight with the Cherries.

Danjuma, meanwhile, was Bournemouth’s driving force in the play-offs last season. He scored twice across two legs in the defeat to Brentford, taking his tally to 17 goals and seven assists for the campaign.

Previously, Football League World have reported that there is a host of Premier League interest in Danjuma from the likes of Everton and Wolves.

The Verdict

This was inevitable really.

Bournemouth did well to retain Brooks last season on the back of relegation, whilst it will be a similar feat if they can fend off interest in Danjuma this summer given his form in 2020/21.

Both are Premier League players and Bournemouth can’t stand in their way if they want to move on this summer.

If Parker gets the Bournemouth job, as is being widely reported, he will have a task on his hands ensuring the side are competitive if these sales materialise.

