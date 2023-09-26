Highlights Stockport County is experiencing a strong start to the season with three consecutive victories, pushing them into the top half of the division.

The League Two outfit have found their feet with three consecutive victories to push them into the top half of the division.

Stockport County have bounced back after last season's play-off final heartbreak, missing out on promotion at Wembley to Carlisle United via a dreaded penalty shootout.

The Hatters required a few games to find their feet, however, as they failed to win in their opening three league fixtures become coming away victorious against Barrow.

Dave Challinor's side have since reacted with a near-perfect return this month, drawing to Crawley Town before wins over Wimbledon, MK Dons and a 5-0 thrashing of new boys Wrexham have sent them on their way back into promotion contention.

Spearheading the charge, meanwhile, is a certain young star from Aston Villa, Louie Barry, who has proved to be one of the brightest sparks in the division.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Louie Barry's future?

According to TEAMtalk, Unai Emery is considering recalling the 20-year-old in January after an promising showing in the fourth tier in order to test him at a higher level.

Barry has impressed in his short time at Edgeley Park while Carlton Palmer believes recalling the youngster could have major ramifications for Stockport County's ambitions.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "This has to be worrying news for Dave Challinor, the speculation that Aston Villa may recall Louie Barry from Stockport County to loan him out in a higher division.

"Barry is currently playing at Stockport in League Two, he’s having a fantastic start to the season - six goals so far. Stockport have won their last three games, catapulting them to ninth in the table, only six points behind Notts County who are top of the league.

"Barry did sign a season-long loan and Challinor will be hoping Aston Villa will honour that agreement."

How has Barry performed recently?

A product of the West Bromwich Albion academy, Barry made the switch across the Midlands to Aston Villa following a short stint with FC Barcelona's La Masia setup.

The attacker has spent the past three seasons out on loan in the EFL as he progresses on the senior scene, initially impressing for Swindon Town as a teenager with six goals in 14 League Two appearances.

Subsequent moves, however, have proved less fruitful, struggling to become a regular threat in front of goal for the likes of Ipswich Town, Salford City and MK Dons before moving to Greater Manchester.

A significant move in his career, as he looks to stake a claim for a place back at his boyhood club, Barry has lived up to his potential so far this term with six league goals and two assists - recording another goal and assist against Wrexham last time out, his quick feet and pinpoint crossing delivering and supplying the goods against the Welsh side.

With confidence flowing, Barry's pace, trickery and technical prowess has proved too much for opposition with even the best defenders the division has to offer struggling to deal with his ability.

Villa be have to be careful, however, not to ruin his momentum with a premature recall and run the risk of making the step up too quickly and leaving him on the fringes once again.