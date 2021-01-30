Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Barnsley

‘Worrying’ – Many Barnsley fans react to emerging team news as Nottingham Forest clash looms

Published

6 mins ago

on

Barnsley will be keen to return to winning ways in the Sky Bet Championship this afternoon, as they prepare to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Tykes are winless in their last four games, and threw away a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff City in midweek.

Valerien Ismael will be keen to see a response from his side this afternoon, then, as the Yorkshire club look to climb the table.

Ismael has opted to make two changes to his side this afternoon.

One of those changes comes in midfield, with Herbie Kane replacing the injured Romal Palmer in the middle of the park.

The other change sees Conor Chaplin returning to the side, replacing Victor Adeboyejo who started alongside Cauley Woodrow last time out.

Here, we take a look at Barnsley fans’ reactions to today’s line-up…

https://twitter.com/stanley_co/status/1355517039054643204?s=20


