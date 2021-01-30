‘Worrying’ – Many Barnsley fans react to emerging team news as Nottingham Forest clash looms

Barnsley will be keen to return to winning ways in the Sky Bet Championship this afternoon, as they prepare to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Tykes are winless in their last four games, and threw away a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff City in midweek.

Valerien Ismael will be keen to see a response from his side this afternoon, then, as the Yorkshire club look to climb the table.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Barnsley players ever score a goal at Oakwell?

1 of 18 Kenny Dougall Yes No

Ismael has opted to make two changes to his side this afternoon.

One of those changes comes in midfield, with Herbie Kane replacing the injured Romal Palmer in the middle of the park.

The other change sees Conor Chaplin returning to the side, replacing Victor Adeboyejo who started alongside Cauley Woodrow last time out.

Here, we take a look at Barnsley fans’ reactions to today’s line-up…

Every comment so far is negative. It’s Saturday and the Reds are playing! Just get behind the lads!! — MrPaulPE (@davidpaul1980) January 30, 2021

Wish some folk would cheer up and get behind em, not even kicked a ball yet and already moaning. Trust in big Val and the squad — Ben Wilson (@brufc12) January 30, 2021

https://twitter.com/stanley_co/status/1355517039054643204?s=20

Why is solly not starting? Best CB at club without doubt — chris ellison (@ellireds2) January 30, 2021

Someone tell me what Morris is doing wrong 😂 — TheGoldthorpeTyke (@ciaran05321096) January 30, 2021

At least there's no Kieffer to give Toby a little shove in the back I suppose — Steve Tyke (@Steve_Tyke) January 30, 2021

Why is Solbauer not starting? — Jody Shelley (@JodyShelley86) January 30, 2021

That’s horrible sorry — SBFCO (@SBFCO1) January 30, 2021

I hope not but worrying. — just dessy (@desbors1) January 30, 2021