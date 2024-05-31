Highlights Sunderland open talks with Mubama, considering him for new signings, but priority should be on securing a head coach first.

Mubama seeks more game time as he plans to leave West Ham; Sunderland should aim for proven goal scorers along with young talents.

Sunderland has an interim coach currently; club should prioritize hiring a permanent head coach before focusing on new player signings.

Sunderland have opened talks with Divin Mubama about a move from West Ham this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Black Cats are weighing up a move for the 19-year-old.

The forward has been unable to break into the first team squad at the London Stadium, and now could leave the club where he came through the academy system.

Mubama made five appearances in the Premier League last season, all of which came from the bench (all stats from Fbref).

The youngster's contract is set to expire this summer, but West Ham will still be owed a fee, due to the player’s age, which could be set by an independent tribunal if the clubs can’t agree terms.

Divin Mubama - West Ham league appearances and minutes played (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Minutes Played 2022-23 3 (0) 38 2023-24 5 (0) 80

Carlton Palmer gives Divin Mubama to Sunderland verdict

Cartlon Palmer expressed his frustration with Sunderland’s attempts to sign new players without first sorting out their managerial situation.

While he believes someone like Mubama could be a good addition to the Black Catrs’ squad, he is unsure whether it is smart to bring him into the fold without a manager coming in first.

“It is believed that Sunderland have opened talks to sign West Ham’s Divin Mubama,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman is believed to be plotting to bring in four to six new summer signings.

“This is quite worrying to me, that your technical director, there’s no manager in place and this might be the problem where they’ve not been able to get a manager in place because the technical director of the football club is orchestrating the moves of the players that come in.

“So, basically, the manager that comes in has to work with the players that are there, and that might be another problem as to why they’ve not yet got a manager in place.

“Divin made his feeling known that he would not be signing a new contract at West Ham, although David Moyes was keen to keep him but David Moyes has now moved on.

“The 19-year-old, unless the clubs can agree a fee, then it will be set by a tribunal.

“He needs to get out of the football club, he needs more game time.

“We know Sunderland are a club that wants to go down the youthfulness route, so they want to bring in who they can bring in relatively on the cheap and hope that player develops and then they can sell-on quickly.

“But what they need is a tried and tested goal machine.

“They need somebody who can score goals.

“Yes, you can take young players in, and they’re coming but if they’re going to do well in the division next year then they need someone who is going to get them goals.

“Divin is a good young player to sign, but it’s not guaranteed that he’s going to come in and score goals at a Championship level.”

Sunderland's head coach search

Sunderland are searching for a permanent replacement for Michael Beale, who was dismissed from the club back in February.

Mike Dodds oversaw the end of the campaign on an interim basis, leading the team to a 16th place finish.

A number of names have been linked with the role, but no obvious front-runner has yet emerged for the vacancy.

The Wearside outfit will be hoping to bring in a coach capable of guiding the team to a promotion push next season, having been unable to compete for a top six finish in 2024.

Mubama arriving before a head coach would be

There is no doubt that Mubama is a promising young talent, and he certainly fits the Sunderland model.

However, the club’s priority should be on appointing a new head coach, a process that is taking far longer than many expected.

Beale was sacked in February, the season ended at the start of May and it is now June and still there is no progress being made on a new hire.

The transfer window will be opening soon and Sunderland will want to have a head coach in place that can work alongside Speakman to identify targets that will get game time, otherwise they could fall behind their rivals.